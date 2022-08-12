Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
FOX Sports
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire, Boston leads NY, 2-0
Boston Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire. Boston leads the New York Yankees, 2-0.
FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani passing all-time greats and still being under appreciated | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains how ELITE Shohei Ohtani is as he hit his 25th Home Run of the season last night, moving him past Ichiro Suzuki for the 2nd-most Home Runs hit by a Japanese player with 118. Ohtani is the only player in MLB history to record 25+ Home Runs and 150+ Pitching Strikeouts in the same season.
FOX Sports
Groin strain lands Mets' Luis Guillorme on injured list
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Monday when an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain. Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.
FOX Sports
Dodgers' RHP Walker Buehler to have season-ending elbow surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will have season-ending surgery next week on the injured elbow that has prevented him from pitching the past two months, the team announced Monday. The right-handed starter has been on the Dodgers' injured list since June 11, when an MRI revealed a Grade 2...
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach?
Albert Pujols homered twice to help lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3, on Sunday. Pujols hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run drive in the eighth to give him 689 career homers. As his final season winds down, the 42-year-old Pujols ranks fourth on the career homer list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
FOX Sports
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins
Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
FOX Sports
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
FOX Sports
Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team's preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule
Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
