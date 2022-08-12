ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles reset: Even after series loss to Rays, Baltimore is embracing postseason possibilities

The Orioles were three outs away from being on the wrong side of baseball history, and by breaking up Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss, there still were few positives. But inside a somber Orioles clubhouse at Tropicana Field, as players packed for a flight to Toronto and another divisional series against an American League ...
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
