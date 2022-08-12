Kevin Durant's trade request came to a dramatic head after the star NBA player had a meeting with Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai. KD put an ultimatum on the table: Either trade him to a team of his choice or fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. But with four years left on his contract, and little leverage, it's clear the Nets are in no rush to to trade Durant, and have no intention of letting go of Nash or Marks. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless examine KD's options and decide whether he'll start the year in Brooklyn, or be traded before the offseason is out.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO