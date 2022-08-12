Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
FOX Sports
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Carlos Correa rumors: 5 teams that can steal him from the Twins this offseason
Prepare for another winter of Carlos Correa rumors as these five clubs look to steal him from the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa rumors helped to headline the most recent MLB offseason. When it was the Minnesota Twins who eventually signed him, the baseball world was stunned. Correa settled on a...
Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million
Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Alex Bregman hits home run to fulfill wish of young Astros fan from Uvalde
The Houston Astros hosted several members of Texas' Uvalde community during a pregame event at Sunday's game vs. the Athletics. Before the first pitch, a young girl who was wearing a shirt that read "Team Altuve" asked the Astros second baseman to hit a home run for her during a meet-and-greet.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Bregman Ignites Offense in Astros' Series Sweep Against the A's
Alex Bregman kickstarted the Houston Astros' scoring on back-to-back nights to down the Oakland A's.
FOX Sports
Joe Tsai, Nets dig in heels after KD offers 'them or me' ultimatum | UNDISPUTED
Kevin Durant's trade request came to a dramatic head after the star NBA player had a meeting with Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai. KD put an ultimatum on the table: Either trade him to a team of his choice or fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. But with four years left on his contract, and little leverage, it's clear the Nets are in no rush to to trade Durant, and have no intention of letting go of Nash or Marks. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless examine KD's options and decide whether he'll start the year in Brooklyn, or be traded before the offseason is out.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
FOX Sports
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
FOX Sports
Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
Texans Cut Two Players Following Saints Win
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
NFL・
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
FOX Sports
Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
FOX Sports
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule
Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
MLB・
