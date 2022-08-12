ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oakland, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#The Oakland Athletics#Rbi
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Joe Tsai, Nets dig in heels after KD offers 'them or me' ultimatum | UNDISPUTED

Kevin Durant's trade request came to a dramatic head after the star NBA player had a meeting with Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai. KD put an ultimatum on the table: Either trade him to a team of his choice or fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. But with four years left on his contract, and little leverage, it's clear the Nets are in no rush to to trade Durant, and have no intention of letting go of Nash or Marks. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless examine KD's options and decide whether he'll start the year in Brooklyn, or be traded before the offseason is out.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule

Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy