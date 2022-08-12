Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 08-15-22
The long awaited cold frontal boundary slips into the forecast area during the period. The boundary will generate more cloud cover and a small chance of showers and a thunderstorm; with increasing probability later tonight into Tuesday. Before deeper moisture increases across the region, there will be more than enough sunshine to boost high temperatures back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Tonight, Increasing moisture leads to thicker cloud cover. The layer of clouds and strengthening surface winds will keep low temperatures a few degrees above average lows for mid August; in the lower 70s.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kansas
Kansas is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous fried chicken sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Sunflower State.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Most Kansas homes selling for over list price, study says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study that showed states where homes are selling for less than list price shows Kansas homes are selling above list price. The study is done by RubyHome, and analyzed historical Zillow data from the previous 12 months that sold at a different amount than the list price. Kansas came […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists
(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
thriveallencounty.org
Thrive is Hiring for a Thrive Kansas Assistant Director
Join our team at Thrive! The Thrive Kansas Assistant Director will assist the President and CEO of Thrive Allen County in overseeing the development of Thrive Kansas as a new nonprofit organization. Reporting to and in partnership with the President and CEO and Deputy Director, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director acts as the assistant director for Thrive Kansas, supporting their endeavors and the daily operations of Thrive Kansas. In addition, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director oversees fund development initiatives, preparing and submitting grant proposals, developing programs and initiatives, and implementing evaluation and sustainability planning for programs and projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
kfox.com
Win Tickets: Kansas
REGISTER BELOW for a chance to win tickets to see Kansas at San Jose Civic:. 98.5 KFOX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period:8/15/2022 at 12:00am through 8/28/2022 at 11:59pm. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive Two (2) tickets to Kansas on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, Calif. Tickets are valid for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Approximate Prize Value: $49.98 Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 8/29/2022 at approximately 12:00pm. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area who reside in one of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future
Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
‘You drink, you drive, you lose’ campaign set to start soon in Kansas
HIAWATHA (KSNT) – Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will soon crack down on removing impaired drivers from the road with the start of their “You drink, you drive, you lose” campaign. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 7, officers will work to enhance road safety by “vigorously enforcing” traffic laws and impaired driving, according to the […]
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Comments / 0