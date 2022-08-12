ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

FanSided

Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
MLB

Rangers part ways with Chris Woodward

ARLINGTON -- The Chris Woodward era of the Texas Rangers has come to an end, the club announced on Monday afternoon. Woodward and the club parted ways during a 51-63 season, and third-base coach Tony Beasley will serve as the interim manager through the end of the 2022 season. Woodward...
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

