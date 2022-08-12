Read full article on original website
Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
FOX Sports
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Carlos Correa rumors: 5 teams that can steal him from the Twins this offseason
Prepare for another winter of Carlos Correa rumors as these five clubs look to steal him from the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa rumors helped to headline the most recent MLB offseason. When it was the Minnesota Twins who eventually signed him, the baseball world was stunned. Correa settled on a...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham’s savage message after walking off Yankees in extras
Tommy Pham called it. The Boston Red Sox midseason addition at the trade deadline made sure to endear himself to his newest fan base in the best way possible – a walk-off hit against the division rival New York Yankees. Check out Tommy Pham finish off the boys from...
MLB
Rangers part ways with Chris Woodward
ARLINGTON -- The Chris Woodward era of the Texas Rangers has come to an end, the club announced on Monday afternoon. Woodward and the club parted ways during a 51-63 season, and third-base coach Tony Beasley will serve as the interim manager through the end of the 2022 season. Woodward...
Dodgers: Former LA Pitching Prospect Shines in Debut with His New Organization
Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter made himself feel right at home after finding himself in a new organization.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
FOX Sports
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
FOX Sports
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins
Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
FOX Sports
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
FOX Sports
Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
