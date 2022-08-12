Read full article on original website
Trial for Andrew Gillum, former mayor and governor candidate accused of wire fraud, moved to April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date...
Bill Proctor outraises his opponents in July fundraising to defend Leon County Commission seat
Bill Proctor has served on the Leon County Commission since 1996. Leon County Commission Chair Bill Proctor has held his District 1 seat since 2006, and he led his challengers Terrance Barber and Donna Pearl Cotterell in July fundraising. The Proctor campaign raised $5,400 in July, including a $1,000 dollar...
Lowndes Co. millage rate meeting
LOWNDES CO. – The public is invited to a millage rate meeting that will be held during the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on the millage rate. This meeting is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. The millage will be adopted at the 5:30 p.m. Regular Session Meeting of the Board of Commissioners following the public hearing.
David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad
The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.6 Million for Tallahassee Community College
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded almost $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment...
Big Bend COVID-19 positivity remains high, trending down in latest FDOH report
The Florida Department of Health Friday released its latest COVID-19 situation report. The report is from Aug. 5, 2022 through Aug. 11, 2022 and is data on Florida residents.
FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your Family
Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore. This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.
Historical buildings bringing new life to downtown Valdosta
Two projects are forging ahead to preserve history while making way for a prosperous future in downtown Valdosta.
‘He will endure:’ Leon County Sheriff honors deputy one year after his death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County deputy’s family and colleagues gathered early Friday morning on the one year mark of his passing to celebrate his memory. Deputy Michael ‘Andy’ Nowak was 52-years-old when he passed away Aug. 12, 2021 following a battle with COVID-19. Sheriff Walt...
The future of hauling freight: new electric semi unveiled in North Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performance Peterbilt of Tallahassee unveiled the company’s newest creation Friday, the 579 class eight electric semi-truck. It’s one of two of its kind built by the American truck manufacturer and purchased by Quantix Supply Chain Services to haul tank containers and dry boxes 20 to 40 feet long.
Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
Maintenance to I-75 south in Lowndes County set for August 15
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that repairs to Interstate 75 south in Lowndes County will begin Monday, Aug. 15.
Lowndes County to pay tribute to 9/11 with community memorial ceremony
In remembrance and tribute to lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Lowndes County is set to hold a public memorial ceremony.
Community members, neighbors put out Holton Street apartment fire
An emergency scene at Leon Arms Apartments in Tallahassee off of Holton St. brought community members and neighbors together during a time of need.
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility. The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder. Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree...
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
Madison man convicted of trafficking meth
On Thursday, Aug. 5, John Pippin was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine during his trial at the Madison County Courthouse. The illegal substance was discovered after Pippin was pulled over by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigator Eddie Brannon for running a stop sign on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. After...
Parents concerned after social media photos show crowded Lowndes High halls
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School (LHS) is still under renovations, but the renovations could be raising red flags about overcrowding for parents. On the first day of school, several photos on social media showed students packed shoulder to shoulder. Afterward, many people raised safety questions. “We’ve already had...
