Madison County, FL

LOWNDES CO. – The public is invited to a millage rate meeting that will be held during the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on the millage rate. This meeting is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. The millage will be adopted at the 5:30 p.m. Regular Session Meeting of the Board of Commissioners following the public hearing.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
Is Tiffany Esposito Pregnant? If she is when is it due? If she gets elected will she miss votes because of this? Will she be able to represent the District in Tallahassee? If she is pregnant shouldn’t that come first in her life?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore. This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.
HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, John Pippin was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine during his trial at the Madison County Courthouse. The illegal substance was discovered after Pippin was pulled over by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigator Eddie Brannon for running a stop sign on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. After...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School (LHS) is still under renovations, but the renovations could be raising red flags about overcrowding for parents. On the first day of school, several photos on social media showed students packed shoulder to shoulder. Afterward, many people raised safety questions. “We’ve already had...
