Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more
For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
Winn-Dixie Will Open at The Apopka City Center in Early 2023
The Apopka City Center will also have Brew Theory Marketplace and a Starbucks
I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
H Mart Will Open a Store In Orlando’s Western Terrace Plaza
H Mart has innovative food halls and offers Asian and Western grocery options
Here’s Where You Can Find Perfectly-Made Frozen Custard in Orlando
After exploring Orlando in the sun, why not cool your body down with a mouth-watering frozen dessert? We say a rich, handcrafted frozen custard will do you good. It's an all-time favorite, pick-me-up kind of treat that'll rightly satisfy your taste buds in the scorching heat. So, where do you...
Paris Baguette Will Open a Location in Winter Garden
Paris Baguette offers delicious menu items like Strawberry Mochi Donuts, Summer Berry Salads and Blueberry Chiffon Cakes
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
Winter Park Chain of Lakes
A series of lakes connected by charming canals offers a unique paddling experience near the heart of historic Winter Park. The Winter Park Chain of Lakes consists of six main bodies of water tied together with a system of narrow canals. In a lush urban setting just north of downtown...
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Volunteers help clean up trash on New Smyrna Beach with a tasty reward
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now cleaner for its weekend visitors. The Volusia-Flagler branch of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a beach cleanup event Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash on the beach and raise awareness about litter and plastic pollution. After the cleanup, volunteers were...
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
