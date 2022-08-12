ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

bungalower

Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs

Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
ORLANDO, FL
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Here’s Where You Can Find Perfectly-Made Frozen Custard in Orlando

After exploring Orlando in the sun, why not cool your body down with a mouth-watering frozen dessert? We say a rich, handcrafted frozen custard will do you good. It's an all-time favorite, pick-me-up kind of treat that'll rightly satisfy your taste buds in the scorching heat. So, where do you...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
floridahikes.com

Winter Park Chain of Lakes

A series of lakes connected by charming canals offers a unique paddling experience near the heart of historic Winter Park. The Winter Park Chain of Lakes consists of six main bodies of water tied together with a system of narrow canals. In a lush urban setting just north of downtown...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
mickeyblog.com

More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World

Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
ORLANDO, FL

