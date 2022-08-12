ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK Economy Contracts 0.1% In Q2 — Analyst Says 'Difficult To Dodge Recession'

By Bhavik Nair
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yf7c_0hETIW5x00

The U.K. gross domestic product shrank in the second quarter by 0.1% after having witnessed an expansion of 0.8% in the first quarter, according to official data.

The contraction in GDP comes in the wake of the country staring at further potential rate hikes. Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden recently said the central bank will probably have to raise interest rates further from its current 14-year-high to take on inflationary pressures, according to a report by The Guardian.

Why It Matters: A rising interest rate hurts businesses’ abilities to borrow more funds or to repay the existing debt, thereby, slowing down the economy.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in output terms, services fell by 0.4% in the second quarter with the largest negative contribution from human health and social work activities, reflecting a reduction in COVID-19 activities.

A 0.2% decrease in real household consumption was recorded, according to the release.

Monthly Statistics: Monthly estimates show GDP fell by 0.6% in June, following a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in May, the release said.

Expert Take: Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management told CNBC that U.K. growth is stagnating as the economy faces challenges from a severe real income squeeze amid elevated inflation and higher interest rates. “In this backdrop, it will be difficult to dodge recession, especially with upside risks to energy prices heading into the winter,” Mehdi said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsden
Benzinga

Beam Global's Potential Timeline For Large Orders Prompts 20% Price Target Cut By This Analyst

Maxim analyst Tate Sullivan lowered the price target for Beam Global BEEM to $40 (an upside of 129%) from $50 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares. The analyst notes that BEEM's revenue increased 76%, and the backlog grew to $10 million. Meanwhile, he reduced the price target reflecting a longer potential timeline for larger orders, including a sponsorship agreement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Uk Economy#Contraction#Dodge#Q2 Analyst#Bank Of England#Guardian#Hsbc Asset Management#Cnbc
Benzinga

NIO Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO. Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

XPeng Stock Is Falling Today: What's Happening?

Xpeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 3.54% to $23.43 Monday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after Chinese factory and retail sales data missed estimates, which has caused concerns of an economic slowdown. China's central bank cut key rates following the data.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Benzinga

Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest

Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 10.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.89 million shares sold short, which is 9.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking Into Digital Media Solutions Recent Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) short percent of float has risen 34.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.76% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Why Accelerate Diagnostics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Becton Dickinson and Co BDX will sell Accelerate Diagnostics Inc's AXDX rapid testing solution for antibiotic resistance and susceptibility, offering results in hours versus one to two days with some traditional laboratory methods. Becton Dickinson will market and sell the Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Arc module and associated test...
MARKETS
Benzinga

PLx Pharma Looks At Alternatives As Vazalore Faces Macro Headwinds

JMP Securities has downgraded PLx Pharma Inc PLXP to Market Perform from Market Outperform as the company explores strategic alternatives. PLX Pharma reported 2Q FY22 financial results below expectations, primarily due to lower-than-expected Vazalore sales this quarter ($0.5 million vs. JMP/ consensus estimate of $3.3 million/$3.6 million, respectively). The management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

How To Attend Deere Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Deere DE will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on August 19, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy