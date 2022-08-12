Read full article on original website
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
IDAHO: Lake cottages put on international market is a crime
Recently, there was a story about a proposed storage facility with possible Chinese financing. Whether or not that is true, there are alarm bells that go off. My cousin spent some time in American Samoa. I read about the Chinese taking over these islands in the Pacific with their soldiers. My cousin said that the Chinese come in and offer big loans to the governments of these islands. When the small island governments can’t repay the loans, the Chinese send their people in to literally take over the island and all its resources.
EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block
We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
Trigger law to go into effect banning most abortions
Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening. The opinion did not make a determination...
Air quality remains good
COEUR d’ALENE — Air quality throughout North Idaho has been good this summer and is expected to remain that way, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The clear conditions are a stark contrast to other summers' smoky skies. “We’re a lot better off than we were...
