Recently, there was a story about a proposed storage facility with possible Chinese financing. Whether or not that is true, there are alarm bells that go off. My cousin spent some time in American Samoa. I read about the Chinese taking over these islands in the Pacific with their soldiers. My cousin said that the Chinese come in and offer big loans to the governments of these islands. When the small island governments can’t repay the loans, the Chinese send their people in to literally take over the island and all its resources.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO