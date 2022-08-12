ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Marsch convinced summer signings can have big impact on Premier League

 3 days ago
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced his summer signings can make a big impact on the Premier League.

Midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, plus defender Rasmus Kristensen, all made their English top-flight debuts last week as Leeds launched the new season with a home win against Wolves.

Aaronson, signed from Salzburg for a reported £24.7million, was particularly impressive and celebrated scoring the winner before it was later attributed as an own goal by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Marsch said: “He’s claiming the goal, yes. If you look at it, I do think it hits him in the leg. So I don’t know if they want to change it or whatever.

“I think Brenden showed his qualities in a similar way that he showed them all pre-season.

“Speaking to all the new players who hadn’t played in a Premier League match yet, they all acknowledged the fact that the level is very high, and the demands are very high, but they all enjoyed the challenge. Brenden, I think, is one of those.”

USA international Aaronson and Denmark right-back Kristensen both played under Marsch at former club Salzburg, while Adams is also reunited with the Leeds boss after their time together at New York Red Bulls.

“Physically managing the game, the pace of the game, that demands tactically being sharp and clear, and committing to the match, always is and will continue to be a challenge in the games in this league,” Marsch said.

“But all four of those guys, including Brenden, and I’ve already spoken about what a good learner he is, and how adaptable he is, I think all four guys are going to get better and better.”

The arrival of former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles this week has lifted the number of Leeds’ summer recruits to eight, while they remain in the hunt for a new striker.

Marsch confirmed another recent arrival, Luis Sinisterra, could make his first competitive appearance for Leeds off the bench at Southampton on Saturday.

The Colombia winger’s debut following his move from Feyenoord for a reported £21m has been delayed due to a hamstring strain.

Marsch added: “We’ve been cautious with him, but he’s felt so good that we introduced him into training and then he was like a neutral player one day and then (on Wednesday) he was all in and he looks fantastic.

“So he’s obviously not 100 per cent fit, but I still think there’s a good possibility that he can help us with limited minutes.”

Captain Liam Cooper (Achilles) and Adam Forshaw (knee) have also been added to the squad for the trip to the south coast after missing last week’s opening win.

