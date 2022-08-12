Read full article on original website
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?
I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
dpgazette.com
Construction Starts Monday On Loon Lake Roundabout
Update: WSDOT has announced that due to labor issues the roundabout portion of the project will not start until September. The repaving portion of the project is still schedule to start August 15th. The project for the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292/Gardenspot Road in Loon Lake starts...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY PLANNING: Department lacks oversight
I would like to shine a big light on the Kootenai County Community Planning and Development department. This is one of the most disorganized and dishonest government entities I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with. I’ve literally had County Planner Vlad Finkel tell me that they wouldn’t support a variance request on one parcel because I had another parcel right next door.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Open house planned for proposed rezoning
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County will host a virtual open house next week about a proposal to rezone 217 parcels located within the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s reservation boundaries. The virtual open house is Thursday at 5 p.m. Under the proposed area-wide zone change, some tribally owned,...
City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project
SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project. The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. “The City is thrilled to share this...
‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage
ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before. The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
Air 4 Adventure: Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille
LAKE PEND OREILLE, ID. — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has restored the Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille, and it is now ready for you to hike or kayak!. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to Clark Fork, Idaho, for a bird’s eye view of the adventure spot.
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Too much money
I am writing a letter in protest of the proposed $80 million Coeur d’Alene School District Levy. I am 70 years old. I am retired, a homeowner and on a fixed income. Recently my Verizon cellphone bill went up 20%. My auto insurance went up 19%. Avista rates are up. Internet is up. Food and gas costs are way up. My Kootenai County home assessment went up 60%. The city wants more money. The county wants more money. I can go on and on but you get the idea. Soon I may be taxed out of my own home.
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!)
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) ​ EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.
‘Came out of nowhere’: Hail storm leaves cars, homes damaged in Liberty Lake
People reported seeing hail the size of golf balls, and some as solid as ice.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gary Duane Morrison,
With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
pullmanradio.com
National Weather Service in Spokane issues Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a Fire Weather Message on Friday for thunderstorms with abundant lighting today and tonight over North Idaho and Eastern Washington. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
