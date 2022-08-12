Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press
Big pride in small town
ATHOL — Veteran Doug Harms is usually in the Athol Daze Parade. But Saturday morning, the 91-year-old watched it from his front yard with daughter Terre Brammer to his right and son David Harms, also a veteran, to his left. “A great day,” said Doug Harms, who was about...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Summer Night Market
The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center (JACC) is teaming up with CDA Makers for their first Summer Night Market today from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will include live music, food and drinks, and a chance to peruse locally made goods. To register as a vendor go to cdamakers.com. The JACC is located at 405 N. William St., in Post Falls.
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roots in real estate
COEUR d’ALENE — Problems are not something most people welcome. But Jared McFarland does. “I love the problem-solving,” said the real estate agent with Century 21 Beutler and Associates. “That's a big part of it. Every transaction has its own unique problems.”. McFarland has been solving...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gary Duane Morrison,
With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Faye LaValley, 73
Born May 19, 1949 in Jasper, Ala., to Selmer and Mary Tate, Faye LaValley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Silverton, Idaho. A resident of Spokane, Wash., since 1992, Faye primarily worked as a housekeeper in assisted living facilities. Generous, loyal, devoted and kind, Faye enjoyed gardening and reading, but most of all, she loved her family, especially babies and all animals.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Karen Jean Young (Peterson), 81
Karen Jean Young (Peterson) was born Sept. 23, 1940, to Peter N. Peterson and Marjorie Peterson (Christensen) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away on July 8, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side in Spokane, Wash. Karen attended school in Post Falls, Idaho, where she represented the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?
I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDAIDE welcomes executive director Jason Nye
Snow igloos, board games and the great outdoors are hobbies Jason Nye enjoys. His true passion, however, is for people and leaving the world a better place than he found it. "What we were really looking for was heart, and we feel Jason fills that really well," CDAIDE Board President Bev Moss said Wednesday. "We just feel like he loves the community and understands what we’re all about. We don’t have to teach him about what we do — he understood that right from the beginning. He understands our mission.”
KREM
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
KHQ Right Now
The Inland NW is getting a much needed break from the crazy weather this weekend: no more golf ball sized hail!
A very mild weekend leads into a seasonable week ahead for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures sticking in the 90s!. The Spokane and northern Idaho region has seen a break from the thunderstorms, golf ball sized hail, and wind this weekend, as the skies have cleared and conditions have calmed down.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Level 1 evacuations issued for homes near fire burning around Bonnie Lake
CHENEY, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for people living by a wildfire burning near Cheney. The fire is burning around Bonnie Lake. Evacuations are in place for all homes within the perimeter of Long Rd from Rock Lake south across Blackman Rd, to the east along Texas Ferry and to...
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
