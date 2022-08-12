ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

Big pride in small town

ATHOL — Veteran Doug Harms is usually in the Athol Daze Parade. But Saturday morning, the 91-year-old watched it from his front yard with daughter Terre Brammer to his right and son David Harms, also a veteran, to his left. “A great day,” said Doug Harms, who was about...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Summer Night Market

The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center (JACC) is teaming up with CDA Makers for their first Summer Night Market today from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will include live music, food and drinks, and a chance to peruse locally made goods. To register as a vendor go to cdamakers.com. The JACC is located at 405 N. William St., in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
Sandpoint Reader

The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint

Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Roots in real estate

COEUR d’ALENE — Problems are not something most people welcome. But Jared McFarland does. “I love the problem-solving,” said the real estate agent with Century 21 Beutler and Associates. “That's a big part of it. Every transaction has its own unique problems.”. McFarland has been solving...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gary Duane Morrison,

With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Legacy' lives on the water

COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Faye LaValley, 73

Born May 19, 1949 in Jasper, Ala., to Selmer and Mary Tate, Faye LaValley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Silverton, Idaho. A resident of Spokane, Wash., since 1992, Faye primarily worked as a housekeeper in assisted living facilities. Generous, loyal, devoted and kind, Faye enjoyed gardening and reading, but most of all, she loved her family, especially babies and all animals.
SILVERTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Karen Jean Young (Peterson), 81

Karen Jean Young (Peterson) was born Sept. 23, 1940, to Peter N. Peterson and Marjorie Peterson (Christensen) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away on July 8, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side in Spokane, Wash. Karen attended school in Post Falls, Idaho, where she represented the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?

I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDAIDE welcomes executive director Jason Nye

Snow igloos, board games and the great outdoors are hobbies Jason Nye enjoys. His true passion, however, is for people and leaving the world a better place than he found it. "What we were really looking for was heart, and we feel Jason fills that really well," CDAIDE Board President Bev Moss said Wednesday. "We just feel like he loves the community and understands what we’re all about. We don’t have to teach him about what we do — he understood that right from the beginning. He understands our mission.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available.   This...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
SPOKANE, WA

