WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
First Coast News
15-year-old Bolles golfer's 61 breaks course record at University of Georgia golf course
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How does a 15-year-old golfer handle a dream start to his round?. "I was really just trying to focus on the next shot especially after starting birdie, par, eagle," Bolles sophomore, Luke Balaskiewicz, said. "I was just like stay out of your own way," he added.
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
Another Two Gators Targets Committing on Sunday
Could the Florida Gators double-dip on the recruiting trail for the second day in a row on Sunday?
Florida Football: So about the backup quarterback if Anthony Richardson gets hurt
As Florida football gears up for the season, its no secret who the starting quarterback is in Gainesville. With a new coach in town and the transfer of Emory Jones in the offseason, Anthony Richardson is poised to take helm that many fans wanted him to have last season. The...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
News4Jax.com
Corley Peel says goodbye to News4JAX, heads home to be with twin sister who’s battling lung cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an emotional Sunday morning as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and co-workers after five years. But the moment was made a little more special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea, who made the long trip from Texas to support her.
904happyhour.com
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
WCJB
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business. Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell. It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those...
floridapolitics.com
The ultimate campus move-in challenge: Rehoming the University of Florida’s iconic bat colony
"They probably get the worst rap of any mammal I can think of and it’s very undeserved.'. The University of Florida faces the unique challenge of relocating hundreds of thousands of campus residents: its beloved bat colony. The university is home to the world’s largest occupied bat houses, a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
North Florida Hospital receives 5-star rating
Healthgrades recently awarded HCA Florida North Florida Hospital a 2022 5-star recipient for OB-GYN services. The 5-star rating indicates that the North Florida Hospital’s clinical outcomes for OG-BYN services are among the leading national OB-GYN services. “It is an honor to receive this 5-star rating, and to be a...
trazeetravel.com
Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A
Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved
The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
News4Jax.com
Local pottery studio hosts classes from beginners to experts
Jacksonville Pottery Studio, located in Murray Hill, hosts classes from beginners to experts. For beginners, their team of pottery experts shows you how to hand build your own work of art using clay. They will teach you how to mold and shape the clay while using a pottery wheel. If you are already an expert, they offer memberships to come work in the studio as you please.
News4Jax.com
Crews respond to house fire in Loretto
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
tornadopix.com
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
