Lake City, FL

WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
STARKE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites

It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

North Florida Hospital receives 5-star rating

Healthgrades recently awarded HCA Florida North Florida Hospital a 2022 5-star recipient for OB-GYN services. The 5-star rating indicates that the North Florida Hospital’s clinical outcomes for OG-BYN services are among the leading national OB-GYN services. “It is an honor to receive this 5-star rating, and to be a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved

The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local pottery studio hosts classes from beginners to experts

Jacksonville Pottery Studio, located in Murray Hill, hosts classes from beginners to experts. For beginners, their team of pottery experts shows you how to hand build your own work of art using clay. They will teach you how to mold and shape the clay while using a pottery wheel. If you are already an expert, they offer memberships to come work in the studio as you please.
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

