Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County.

Campbell’s Calamity Soup Family Band

Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7 PM

240 S. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Campbell’s Calamity Soup family band returns for a set of live bluegrass music. There is no cover charge.

Chill Sunday featuring The Hipocrats

Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3 PM

201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

There is a $5 Cover charge. The music starts at 3pm and goes til close at 6PM. Purchase tickets online.

Ashland City Farmers Market

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9 AM until 12 PM

175 Old Cumberland St, Ashland City, TN

Harpeth River Canoe Float at Montgomery Bell State Park

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9AM until 2PM

Come to this half day canoe float down the Harpeth River and enjoy nature and history. This will be a three or four hour interpretive program that will include nature and history of the area. You must register for this program by August 12th and there will be no refunds the day of the float, space is limited.

Attendees will meet at the Montgomery Bell State Park office on Saturday August 13th at 9:00 AM, and then carpool to the Harpeth River. The park will provide canoes, life jackets, paddles, a bottle of water and snacks. Fees are $20 per person (two people per canoe). It is suggested that you bring a change of clothes, towel and lunch. Upper body strength is needed, you will have to help load and unload your canoe. No children under ten years of age. No personal boats or pets.

Register here.

Nashville Sounds Game

19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN

The Sounds will face the Gwinett Stripers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Purchase tickets online.

