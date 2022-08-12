ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County.

Campbell’s Calamity Soup Family Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVRsb_0hETHsHc00

Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7 PM

240 S. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Campbell’s Calamity Soup family band returns for a set of live bluegrass music. There is no cover charge.

Chill Sunday featuring The Hipocrats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169Oik_0hETHsHc00

Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3 PM

201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

There is a $5 Cover charge. The music starts at 3pm and goes til close at 6PM. Purchase tickets online.

Ashland City Farmers Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4741cv_0hETHsHc00
Photo from Ashland City Farmers and Artisans Market Facebook

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9 AM until 12 PM

175 Old Cumberland St, Ashland City, TN

Harpeth River Canoe Float at Montgomery Bell State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6Vfw_0hETHsHc00
Stock Photo

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9AM until 2PM

Come to this half day canoe float down the Harpeth River and enjoy nature and history. This will be a three or four hour interpretive program that will include nature and history of the area. You must register for this program by August 12th and there will be no refunds the day of the float, space is limited.

Attendees will meet at the Montgomery Bell State Park office on Saturday August 13th at 9:00 AM, and then carpool to the Harpeth River. The park will provide canoes, life jackets, paddles, a bottle of water and snacks. Fees are $20 per person (two people per canoe). It is suggested that you bring a change of clothes, towel and lunch. Upper body strength is needed, you will have to help load and unload your canoe. No children under ten years of age. No personal boats or pets.

Register here.

Nashville Sounds Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIruf_0hETHsHc00
Photo from MILB.com

19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN

The Sounds will face the Gwinett Stripers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Purchase tickets online.

The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Inez Floy Brown

Inez Floy Brown was born May 25, 1934, on a small farm in Anadarko, OK. She was the baby sister to two sisters & one brother. She moved from Oklahoma to Modesto, CA in 1946 and later returned to Oklahoma where she lived for many years. Her faith became sight on August 10, 2022 at […] The post OBITUARY: Inez Floy Brown appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro

Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes […] The post Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall

Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for […] The post Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
