Wilson County, TN

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Taylor Means
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County.

9th Annual Amazing Race- Mt. Juliet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ3tw_0hETHrOt00
Photo courtesy of Grace and Glory Facebook page

Saturday, August 13, 2:00pm-5:00pm

2293 S Rutland Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN
Providence United Methodist Church

Fundraisers are back and pumped to support the children of Haiti! Please join them this Saturday as they race around Mt. Juliet letting clues lead the way. All proceeds benefit Grace and Glory Academy in Haiti. Over the last eight years, the funds raised from their race have helped provide meals and clothing, build furniture, and provide much needed supplies for their school. This event will be fast paced, mentally challenging, and lots of fun! Teams may consist of 2-4 people per vehicle. During their initial meeting at 2:00pm, your team must complete a brief task that will determine the order in which you leave. At each location visited, you will receive your next clue. You will need your thinking cap most of all. However, a little help from Google will be accepted, so don’t forget your phones!

For more information and to register, click here .

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02U3kC_0hETHrOt00
Photo courtesy of Playhouse 615 Facebook page

Sunday, August 14, 7:30pm-9:30pm

11920 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN
Playhouse 615

A wildly campy parody of whodunnits. Imagine if Carol Burnett had written an Agatha Christie mystery crossed with the movie “Clue.” The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher”) assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways and a German maid who is apparently four different people- all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem that follows when the infamous “slasher” makes his reappearance and strikes again.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Rock Castle Summer Songwriter Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jB1Fb_0hETHrOt00
Photo courtesy of Rock Castle State Historic Site Facebook page

Saturday, August 13, 5:00pm-9:00pm

139 Rockcastle Ln, Hendersonville, TN
Historic Rock Castle

Are you looking for a relaxing night of outdoor family fun and great music?  If so, come out to one of the best community events — the Rock Castle Summer Songwriter Series! They will have food trucks and Rock Castle concessions available, along with Heavenly Snow iced treats to help you keep cool. Presenting Sponsor Half Batch Brewing will also be onsite with a refreshing selection of their locally crafted beers! Organized games and inflatables from Ultimate Party Superstore will be provided for your kids throughout the evening; so bring a blanket or some camp chairs, sprawl out on the lawn, and enjoy the original music of some of Nashville’s most talented rising stars. It is the perfect worry-free evening of fun for everyone!

For more information, click here .

Songs and Stories at Historic Stonewall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMHm8_0hETHrOt00
Photo courtesy of Historic Stonewall Facebook page

Saturday, August 13, 6:30pm-9:15pm

332 E Main St, Gallatin, TN
Historic Stonewall

Grab your chairs or blankets and come on out to Historic Stonewall in downtown Gallatin to hear live music on the lawn! This event will take place this Saturday. All ages are welcome! The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. You will be able to find your spot, eat some food, grab a drink, and tour Stonewall. You will hear the opening bands from 7:00pm-7:30pm. The headliners will be on stage from 8:00pm-9:15pm. Announcements will be made soon on who will be playing each night. You can bring your own food and beverages. Half Batch Brewery will be on site to sell beer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Tomato Art Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvvDJ_0hETHrOt00
photo from Tomato Art Fest

Saturday, August 12-13
Five Points, East Nashville

Tomato Art Fest has steadily drawn larger crowds with each year that passes. Last year, an estimated 55,000 came to celebrate this beloved fruit/vegetable and enjoy the day’s festivities. Join the free festival; find the schedule here.

The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Watchhouse- Watchhouse Duo  photo by Charlie Boss One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on […] The post New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro

Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes […] The post Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

