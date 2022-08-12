ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

State of the Program: Manchester football building hope for the future

By Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGbqn_0hETHdHx00

So much is different with Manchester Regional football.

The Haledon school has a new coach in Burim Ala, a 2004 graduate who takes over for his former coach, Rande Roca, who guided the team for 20 of the past 22 years.

The Falcons will kick off 2022 on the fully-refurbished Giacin Field, which has been upgraded with FieldTurf and lights.

And all of this is spurring new interest in the team.

“We have 15 seniors, and 10 of them are new this year,” Ala said. “We have some returning with some experience, some coming in without much experience, but we have a lot of athletes this year.”

More importantly for a program that has just one winning season since Ala graduated, there is hope building.

“Obviously, the [new] field plays a large part in getting kids out,” the coach said. “We have a lot more kids on the team at this point than we have in the last couple of years… and within the team, we have a lot of positive attitude going on.”

Even the schedule is fresh. Manchester played in the Colonial Division since the NJIC’s 2010 inception, but this year moves into the Liberty.

“I find it exciting when we’re playing newer teams,” said Ala, who must gameplan for unfamiliar opponents such as New Milford and Secaucus. “When I played in high school, in the B-PSL, you played the same schedule over and over, and you knew the teams. Now, from a coach’s perspective, you get to see what other coaches are doing. You get to break down film. It makes it all new again.”

The tradition

Manchester has been to the state tournament just three times, but Ala was involved in two of those runs.

He was a senior fullback/linebacker for the 2003 squad that went 8-3 and ended a seven-year playoff drought. Then, he was the defensive coordinator on the 2017 team that scored the Falcons’ first postseason victory.

Their last division title came in 1996 – along with the best record in school history (9-1) – under Mike Columbo, who remains the only coach to post a winning career mark at Manchester (24-22).

The challenge

The Falcons have been an established Wing-T team for the better part of two decades, and while Ala aims to “incorporate some aspects” of the strategy, big changes are ahead for the offense.

“We’re going to be taking into account the type of athletes that we have and trying to build off of their greatest attributes,” he said. “For the most part, speed is the No. 1 attribute that we have on the team. So, we’re trying to put the kids in position to be to be successful in that sense.”

Two players who made contributions as freshmen will be leaders now as seniors. Running back/linebacker Ne’Khiycie Jackson returns as a captain after a season away, and Subhi Kanaan is playing for the first time in three years.

“Our kids are buying in right now,” Ala said. “They’re working really hard throughout the entire summer, and right now, things are looking really good for us.”

Expectations

Expectations at Manchester often start out low, and that easily could be the case given a 10-24 record since the 2017 playoff season. Ala, though, aims to keep the focus off wins and losses.

“We’re definitely a lot better now than I thought we were going to be at the end of last season,” he said. “A lot more kids showed up… so in that sense, it’s looking good.”

The Falcons’ long-term goal is to get back above .500 and into postseason contention, “hopefully setting the foundation for upcoming seasons,” Ala said.

Along the way, Manchester hopes to open some eyes.

“I think we’re going be surprisingly competitive,” Ala added. “It’s not going to be a typical ‘roll over Manchester’ type of year, where [opponents] come in, get healthy and walk out. I think people are going to have a tough time with us.”

2022 schedule

Aug. 26: vs. Lodi

Sept. 1: at New Milford

Sept. 9: vs. Waldwick/Midland Park

Sept. 16: vs. Glen Rock

Sept. 23: vs. Secaucus

Sept. 30: at Lyndhurst

Oct. 7: TBD

Oct. 14: TBD

Oct. 21: TBD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Togo Palazzi, Hudson County basketball great, dies at 90

Togo Palazzi, one of the greatest high school basketball players in Hudson County history, died Friday at age 90, it was reported by the Boston Celtics. A Union City native, Palazzi starred at Union Hill High School in Union City before attending Holy Cross University in Massachusetts. It was there he achieved national recognition.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
247Sports

A new era of Rutgers Basketball set to tip off

Rutgers basketball saw the end of an era conclude last season as Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. have both played their final game as Scarlet Knights. Harper is trying to make a home in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted rookie free agent while Baker has moved on to other ventures outside of basketball.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
New Milford, NJ
City
Haledon, NJ
City
Lodi, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Secaucus, NJ
NJ.com

Groomes a standout among Hoboken’s basketball stars | Opinion

Dr. James Naismith, credited with the invention of peach basketball in 1892, would certainly be amazed to see how the game has transformed over time and become a global phenomenon. In its inception, peach basketball was an indoor game encouraging physical conditioning “fair for all players, yet not too rough.”
HOBOKEN, NJ
IBWAA

Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid

Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Boonton’s St. Thérèse Shrine attracts the faith-filled

St. Thérèse Shrine in Boonton draws vast numbers of people, especially in these trying times. According to Carol Bsarany — it is a peaceful place of miracles. “Many believers have had their prayers answered,” says the Saint Mary’s Denville parishioner. “There are dozens and dozens of roses laid on her altar. St. Thérèse, ‘The Little Flower’ is known for her roses. This is their way of giving thanks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Falcons#American Football#Highschoolsports#Program#Manchester Regional#Giacin Field#The Colonial Division
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth County Detours Start Today

HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)

Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Devoted Trenton Mom Dies Suddenly, 39

Devoted Trenton mother Tiffany Ann Pempleton died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 39. A native of Trenton, Tiffany had spent time living in Germany, Switzerland, Argentina, London, and Bratislava, her social media page says. Tiffany was known for her high-spirited personality and ability to make others...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
PARAMUS, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Chester Thrift Shop Offers Boutique Experience

Decades ago, when the bishop was dedicating the Church of the Messiah in Chester, he nicknamed it St. Elsie’s. That was because the church was built on the site of the stable of an old dairy farm and “Elsie” was the name of a famous cow (Elsie the cow, the Borden’s trademark). In 2010, when church member Diane Cardillo of Califon was looking for ways to fundraise for the church, she came up with the idea of a thrift shop. That shop, which took up residence in the church basement, was dubbed with the church’s nickname, “St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop”. Located at 50 State Route 24 in Chester, St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop has grown since then and now takes up eight rooms in the basement of the old section of the church. There people can find gently used and new clothing for men and women, household items, and home décor items. It is run by nine volunteers; the co-managers are Cardillo and Linda Ochs of Branchville. Recently, Cardillo talked about the thrift shop offerings, guidelines for donating, where unsold items go and more.
CHESTER, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy