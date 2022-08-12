Letter to the editor: Passage of the PACT Act is great for America

Veterans write a blank check to our country when they enlist in the Armed Forces … and I am one of those veterans. I served in the U.S. Air Force, and when I rose my hand to take the oath, the blank check was written to all my fellow Americans.

It was a bittersweet moment to see President Biden finally signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10. It was known years ago about the effects burn pits had (and continue to have) on veterans who served during Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 eras. Many veterans and their families suffered needlessly prior to the passage of the PACT Act. Hopefully, because of the tireless efforts of veterans, advocates, and other supporters, this day brings a sense of solace and hope that their suffering was not in vain.

The PACT Act, simply explained, provides streamlined access to health care for veterans who served in areas of known toxic exposure from burn pits regardless of current disability status. Passing this legislation finally allows eligible veterans access to VA health care, adds new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures, adds more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation, requires the VA to provide toxic exposure screenings to every veteran enrolled in VA health care, and bolsters research efforts, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures.

It is important to note that these benefits are not limited to veterans; their survivors can apply for benefits related to the PACT Act, as well.

This is not just a great moment for veterans and their families, it is a great moment for America.

Kimberly M. Adams, Canton