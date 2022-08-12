Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the Best Diesel Engine? Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke Face Off
Do you know the differences between diesel engines? Check out what each diesel truck brings to the market. The post What’s the Best Diesel Engine? Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke Face Off appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet
Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Now Offering New Silverados With BIG Discounts
The Chevrolet Silverado range has a pretty significant price bracket, ranging from $34,600 for the Work Truck (WT) in 2WD, Regular Cab guise all the way to $68,400 for the ZR2. It can be a little intimidating to start browsing this model range if you're in the market. Thankfully, Chevrolet...
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
gmauthority.com
Jay Leno Gets Behind The Wheel Of A Gorgeous 1930 Cadillac V-16: Video
Produced between 1930 and 1940, the Cadillac V-16, also known as the Cadillac Sixteen, was a true pinnacle of the American automotive industry, offering a combination of exclusivity, custom style, and cutting-edge engineering, all of which was only available to the very well-to-do. Now, Jay Leno is climbing behind the wheels of this slice of “automotive royalty” in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.
Comments / 0