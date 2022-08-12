ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
White Plains, NY
Lifestyle
City
White Plains, NY
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
Register Citizen

Bethlehem Land Trust presents Annie and The Natural Wonder Band in concert

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust will present “Annie and The Natural Wonder Band” for their next singer/songwriter concert series at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. “Annie and Safari Bob Grilli write and sing about the wonders of nature,” according to a statement. “Their shows are interactive and include songs from their nine nature-themed CDs.”
BETHLEHEM, CT
Register Citizen

Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers

MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
MADISON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivian Wu
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: No injuries in Litchfield house fire on North Lake Street

LITCHFIELD — A house fire erupted on North Lake Street on Saturday, but nobody was injured from the blaze, state police say. State police said the fire occurred in a single-family, colonial-style house in Litchfield, property records show. Police said they didn’t believe anybody was home when the fire began.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#The Hartes Club
Register Citizen

Winsted restaurateur succeeds by giving back

WINSTED — George Noujaim likes to treat people the way he would like to be treated, and said he carries that philosophy over into his restaurant, catering and wholesale food businesses. Noujaim, owner of Noujaim’s Mediterranean Bistro, specializes in authentic Lebanese foods, many made with a variety of herbs...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say

CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Register Citizen

Derby mayor dances for children’s charity in Valley competition

SHELTON — Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan rocked from side to side, his gait a bit unsteady despite his rapt concentration. Dziekan normally wears heavy duty work boots when he goes out to observe firefighters or supervise public works projects. But on Wednesday, Dziekan had on his dancing shoes, moving in time with Hanson’s “MMMBop” at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Shelton, while dance teacher Amanda Meador called out instructions.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Person struck by train at Bridgeport station, official says

BRIDGEPORT — A person was struck by a train at the station in Bridgeport Saturday morning, according to a city official. The city’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a person falling onto the tracks, then being struck by the train, around 9:13 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Branford police investigating after series of car break-ins

BRANFORD — Police are investigating after a series of cars were broken into on the west side of town overnight Thursday, according to the department. “Many of these vehicles had their windows broken in addition to items taken. We’re encouraging our residents to stay vigilant,” police said on Facebook. “If you hear or see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy