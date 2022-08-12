Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Register Citizen
The Dish: NHL’s Cam Atkinson shops on Greenwich Ave with family; Martha Stewart opens Bedford-inspired eatery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Michael Weatherly (from “NCIS” and “Dark Angel”) was seen enjoying dinner at Gabriele’s of Westport, as was CNN journalist, political commentator and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota . Out there… Lifestyle guru...
Register Citizen
Father-son duo buy the Inn at Fairfield Beach, plan to ‘refresh a landmark in the town’
FAIRFIELD — The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a staple in the area, has taken on new ownership. Father-son duo Jeff and Mike Giannone, both Fairfield residents, recently bought the 6,804-square-foot, multi-story inn on Reef Road for $2 million. Mike Giannone said he and his father have known of the place for years.
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s old Gimbel estate under review: Old barn set for demolition to make way for housing
GREENWICH — Development and construction along King Street and the Glenville section of town has been ramping up, and additional residential construction could be coming to a former area estate. The Planning & Zoning Commission is currently reviewing plans that call for six housing units on the remaining property...
Register Citizen
Bethlehem Land Trust presents Annie and The Natural Wonder Band in concert
BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust will present “Annie and The Natural Wonder Band” for their next singer/songwriter concert series at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. “Annie and Safari Bob Grilli write and sing about the wonders of nature,” according to a statement. “Their shows are interactive and include songs from their nine nature-themed CDs.”
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
Register Citizen
Greenwich neighborhoods: Students get backpacks for new school year; Brookside construction extended
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Neighbor to Neighbor is helping students to get ready for the start of the new school year thanks to its partnership with the Greenwich Rotary Club. The two organizations collaborated on Friday to distribute more than 500 backpacks to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Register Citizen
‘This is your new life’ — Bridgeport woman details recovery after losing leg in Route 8 crash
BRIDGEPORT — The last thing Jailisa Reyes remembers seeing was headlights. Driving back from celebrating mother’s birthday at her sister’s house in Naugatuck early on Aug. 29, 2021, Reyes was headed south on Route 8 when a Waterbury man driving a pickup truck the wrong way slammed into her car head-on near Exit 29 in Beacon Falls.
Register Citizen
Police: No injuries in Litchfield house fire on North Lake Street
LITCHFIELD — A house fire erupted on North Lake Street on Saturday, but nobody was injured from the blaze, state police say. State police said the fire occurred in a single-family, colonial-style house in Litchfield, property records show. Police said they didn’t believe anybody was home when the fire began.
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Winsted restaurateur succeeds by giving back
WINSTED — George Noujaim likes to treat people the way he would like to be treated, and said he carries that philosophy over into his restaurant, catering and wholesale food businesses. Noujaim, owner of Noujaim’s Mediterranean Bistro, specializes in authentic Lebanese foods, many made with a variety of herbs...
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen
Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say
CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
Register Citizen
Bridgewater Country Fair returns after 2-year hiatus, and volunteers say it’ll be ‘bigger and better’
BRIDGEWATER - A motorcycle show, racing pig contests, and Fireman’s Parade are just some of the attractions at this year’s Bridgewater Country Fair. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair, sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, will be returning for its 69th year from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Derby mayor dances for children’s charity in Valley competition
SHELTON — Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan rocked from side to side, his gait a bit unsteady despite his rapt concentration. Dziekan normally wears heavy duty work boots when he goes out to observe firefighters or supervise public works projects. But on Wednesday, Dziekan had on his dancing shoes, moving in time with Hanson’s “MMMBop” at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Shelton, while dance teacher Amanda Meador called out instructions.
Register Citizen
Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
Register Citizen
Person struck by train at Bridgeport station, official says
BRIDGEPORT — A person was struck by a train at the station in Bridgeport Saturday morning, according to a city official. The city’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a person falling onto the tracks, then being struck by the train, around 9:13 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
Register Citizen
Branford police investigating after series of car break-ins
BRANFORD — Police are investigating after a series of cars were broken into on the west side of town overnight Thursday, according to the department. “Many of these vehicles had their windows broken in addition to items taken. We’re encouraging our residents to stay vigilant,” police said on Facebook. “If you hear or see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
Comments / 0