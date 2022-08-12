Read full article on original website
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh off...
WSLS
Tudor House annual fundraiser makes a splash and a hole in one
ROANOKE, Va. – Tudor House hosts a summer fun fundraiser Saturday to tackle mental illness. Every year, the non-profit throws the annual Big Kahuna fundraiser with a swim meet. But this year, a new tournament was introduced. Splashing around on alligator pool floats or diving to reach the finish...
WSLS
Kid’s Square is celebrating 5 years of fun and learning with new exhibits for children
Roanoke, Va – You and your family can celebrate five years of fun and learning at Kid’s Square this Saturday, August 13th. Starting at 10 a.m. the museum will be introducing new exhibits and fun characters with the help of The Branch Group. Some of the new areas...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WSLS
Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.
wfxrtv.com
Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WSLS
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
WSLS
All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
smithmountainlake.com
Poplar Forest celebrates parkway opening, bringing Thomas Jefferson's own centuries-old plans to life
After almost a year and a half of construction, and many years more of dreaming and planning, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest celebrated the grand opening of the Poplar Forest Parkway on Aug. 5. Visitors to Thomas Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat home will now be able to directly access the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Farmers Market celebrates 140 years of history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmers Market is celebrating its 140 year anniversary. The farmers market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors. In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from...
smithmountainlake.com
New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society hosts $25 dog adoption event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear the Shelters. The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event Friday through Sunday to help our furry friends find a good home. The organization is offering a $25 adoption fee for most of its dogs. 10...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
