ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh off...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tudor House annual fundraiser makes a splash and a hole in one

ROANOKE, Va. – Tudor House hosts a summer fun fundraiser Saturday to tackle mental illness. Every year, the non-profit throws the annual Big Kahuna fundraiser with a swim meet. But this year, a new tournament was introduced. Splashing around on alligator pool floats or diving to reach the finish...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale

Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Elton John
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Downtown Roanoke Inc#Piedmont Arts#Renaissance#Ag#Toda
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Farmers Market celebrates 140 years of history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmers Market is celebrating its 140 year anniversary. The farmers market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors. In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County

A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
THAXTON, VA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s new Star of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy