Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.

