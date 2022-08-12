Read full article on original website
Blarg2U
3d ago
"contrary to popular opinions" you mean the CDC, right? their newest guidelines tell us to just ignore it.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDC updates COVID guidance for safe in-person learning
The Centers for Disease Control updated its COVID-19 guidelines this week for K-12 schools and early care and education programs to support safe in-person learning. The changes come as schoolchildren are preparing to return to classrooms for a new school year. The updates:. • Removed the recommendation to cohort, or...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Health advisory issued for Fernan Lake
COEUR d'ALENE — A public health advisory was issued Thursday for Fernan Lake. The advisory, issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, states that recent water sampling indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae in Fernan Lake.
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
KXLY
Spokane Public Schools updates COVID protocols as new school year approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new school year begins in less than a month, and the COVID-19 guidance for schools and child care centers will be slightly different this year. According to the Washington State Department of Health, students need to stay home for five days after testing positive, and they are recommended to wear a mask for another five days.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Five people displaced from duplex in East Central due to bedroom fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A duplex fire in the East Central neighborhood has left five tenants temporarily displaced. The Spokane Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on South Pittsburgh Street just past midnight. They received a call reporting a bedroom fire inside the duplex. Shortly arriving after the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Dive teams recover body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. The recovery comes a day after a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be a body submerged downstream of W. Rifle Club Road. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has the person’s remains and will work with Major Crimes Detectives...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Empowering through ideas
A new era is dawning in the realm of objective data sharing and policy making. The freshly founded Mountain States Policy Center is a free-market, independent think tank that provides fact-based research and recommendations to lawmakers, the media and the public. No politics. No emotions. Just the facts. “What really...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gary Duane Morrison,
With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
Family temporarily displaced from home due to fire
A family of six has been temporarily displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday morning.
Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather
SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
3 Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 3 Injured on I-90 in Spokane
SPOKANE - Just past midnight on August 13th, the Washington State Patrol responded to a report of a 3 vehicle accident on I90 near the Spokane International Airport at mile marker 278.1. 63 year old Cynthia Macy, of Spokane Washington, was heading westbound in the middle lane of the interstate...
Level 1 evacuations issued for homes near fire burning around Bonnie Lake
CHENEY, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for people living by a wildfire burning near Cheney. The fire is burning around Bonnie Lake. Evacuations are in place for all homes within the perimeter of Long Rd from Rock Lake south across Blackman Rd, to the east along Texas Ferry and to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block
We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
KHQ Right Now
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
