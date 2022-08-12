ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 7

Blarg2U
3d ago

"contrary to popular opinions" you mean the CDC, right? their newest guidelines tell us to just ignore it.

Reply
4
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDC updates COVID guidance for safe in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control updated its COVID-19 guidelines this week for K-12 schools and early care and education programs to support safe in-person learning. The changes come as schoolchildren are preparing to return to classrooms for a new school year. The updates:. • Removed the recommendation to cohort, or...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Health advisory issued for Fernan Lake

COEUR d'ALENE — A public health advisory was issued Thursday for Fernan Lake. The advisory, issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, states that recent water sampling indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae in Fernan Lake.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Spokane Public Schools updates COVID protocols as new school year approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new school year begins in less than a month, and the COVID-19 guidance for schools and child care centers will be slightly different this year. According to the Washington State Department of Health, students need to stay home for five days after testing positive, and they are recommended to wear a mask for another five days.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Health
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Kootenai County, ID
Health
Kootenai County, ID
Coronavirus
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coronavirus
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for August, 13 2022

Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
HAYDEN, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Diabetes#Immune System#Linus Covid#General Health#Diseases#Kootenai Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dive teams recover body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. The recovery comes a day after a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be a body submerged downstream of W. Rifle Club Road. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has the person’s remains and will work with Major Crimes Detectives...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Empowering through ideas

A new era is dawning in the realm of objective data sharing and policy making. The freshly founded Mountain States Policy Center is a free-market, independent think tank that provides fact-based research and recommendations to lawmakers, the media and the public. No politics. No emotions. Just the facts. “What really...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gary Duane Morrison,

With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ROCKFORD, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block

We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy