KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
Air 4 Adventure: Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille
LAKE PEND OREILLE, ID. — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has restored the Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille, and it is now ready for you to hike or kayak!. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to Clark Fork, Idaho, for a bird’s eye view of the adventure spot.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gary Duane Morrison,
With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDAIDE welcomes executive director Jason Nye
Snow igloos, board games and the great outdoors are hobbies Jason Nye enjoys. His true passion, however, is for people and leaving the world a better place than he found it. "What we were really looking for was heart, and we feel Jason fills that really well," CDAIDE Board President Bev Moss said Wednesday. "We just feel like he loves the community and understands what we’re all about. We don’t have to teach him about what we do — he understood that right from the beginning. He understands our mission.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roots in real estate
COEUR d’ALENE — Problems are not something most people welcome. But Jared McFarland does. “I love the problem-solving,” said the real estate agent with Century 21 Beutler and Associates. “That's a big part of it. Every transaction has its own unique problems.”. McFarland has been solving...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Karen Jean Young (Peterson), 81
Karen Jean Young (Peterson) was born Sept. 23, 1940, to Peter N. Peterson and Marjorie Peterson (Christensen) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away on July 8, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side in Spokane, Wash. Karen attended school in Post Falls, Idaho, where she represented the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Favorite thrift stores in Spokane?
I'm looking for women's dresses, shoes and luggage. Wondering if anyone in this group has some good suggestions. Thank you!from Highfivetooslow. My daughter and I just went to Global Neighborhood Thrift near Gonzaga. She found an adorable little party dress. I could get lost in their ‘vintage’ section. I saw a decent amount of shoes but am not sure I’d recommend them for dresses otherwise. What kind of dress are you looking for? If you’re between a 2-6, you can shop my closet! I want to get rid of nearly all of my wardrobe.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Faye LaValley, 73
Born May 19, 1949 in Jasper, Ala., to Selmer and Mary Tate, Faye LaValley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Silverton, Idaho. A resident of Spokane, Wash., since 1992, Faye primarily worked as a housekeeper in assisted living facilities. Generous, loyal, devoted and kind, Faye enjoyed gardening and reading, but most of all, she loved her family, especially babies and all animals.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
KXLY
Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark
The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Summer Night Market
The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center (JACC) is teaming up with CDA Makers for their first Summer Night Market today from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will include live music, food and drinks, and a chance to peruse locally made goods. To register as a vendor go to cdamakers.com. The JACC is located at 405 N. William St., in Post Falls.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?
I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Empowering through ideas
A new era is dawning in the realm of objective data sharing and policy making. The freshly founded Mountain States Policy Center is a free-market, independent think tank that provides fact-based research and recommendations to lawmakers, the media and the public. No politics. No emotions. Just the facts. “What really...
