Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block
We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Empowering through ideas
A new era is dawning in the realm of objective data sharing and policy making. The freshly founded Mountain States Policy Center is a free-market, independent think tank that provides fact-based research and recommendations to lawmakers, the media and the public. No politics. No emotions. Just the facts. “What really...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roots in real estate
COEUR d’ALENE — Problems are not something most people welcome. But Jared McFarland does. “I love the problem-solving,” said the real estate agent with Century 21 Beutler and Associates. “That's a big part of it. Every transaction has its own unique problems.”. McFarland has been solving...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDAIDE welcomes executive director Jason Nye
Snow igloos, board games and the great outdoors are hobbies Jason Nye enjoys. His true passion, however, is for people and leaving the world a better place than he found it. "What we were really looking for was heart, and we feel Jason fills that really well," CDAIDE Board President Bev Moss said Wednesday. "We just feel like he loves the community and understands what we’re all about. We don’t have to teach him about what we do — he understood that right from the beginning. He understands our mission.”
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Telling it like it is
Last week, I opened my favorite paper to see once again the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan using a platform to spread his version of events that just doesn’t ring true. He first addressed party politics that were of course divisive. Then he launched into a diatribe about North Idaho College.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Too much money
I am writing a letter in protest of the proposed $80 million Coeur d’Alene School District Levy. I am 70 years old. I am retired, a homeowner and on a fixed income. Recently my Verizon cellphone bill went up 20%. My auto insurance went up 19%. Avista rates are up. Internet is up. Food and gas costs are way up. My Kootenai County home assessment went up 60%. The city wants more money. The county wants more money. I can go on and on but you get the idea. Soon I may be taxed out of my own home.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Karen Jean Young (Peterson), 81
Karen Jean Young (Peterson) was born Sept. 23, 1940, to Peter N. Peterson and Marjorie Peterson (Christensen) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away on July 8, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side in Spokane, Wash. Karen attended school in Post Falls, Idaho, where she represented the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Local education matters
It’s been said that “August is like the Sunday of summer," and as this season of fun-in-the-sun makes way for back-to-school shopping, we cannot help but reflect on just how valuable our local schools are to our business community. Many unfortunately separate the two — considering school and...
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Big pride in small town
ATHOL — Veteran Doug Harms is usually in the Athol Daze Parade. But Saturday morning, the 91-year-old watched it from his front yard with daughter Terre Brammer to his right and son David Harms, also a veteran, to his left. “A great day,” said Doug Harms, who was about...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Faye LaValley, 73
Born May 19, 1949 in Jasper, Ala., to Selmer and Mary Tate, Faye LaValley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Silverton, Idaho. A resident of Spokane, Wash., since 1992, Faye primarily worked as a housekeeper in assisted living facilities. Generous, loyal, devoted and kind, Faye enjoyed gardening and reading, but most of all, she loved her family, especially babies and all animals.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDC updates COVID guidance for safe in-person learning
The Centers for Disease Control updated its COVID-19 guidelines this week for K-12 schools and early care and education programs to support safe in-person learning. The changes come as schoolchildren are preparing to return to classrooms for a new school year. The updates:. • Removed the recommendation to cohort, or...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY PLANNING: Department lacks oversight
I would like to shine a big light on the Kootenai County Community Planning and Development department. This is one of the most disorganized and dishonest government entities I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with. I’ve literally had County Planner Vlad Finkel tell me that they wouldn’t support a variance request on one parcel because I had another parcel right next door.
