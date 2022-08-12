Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Trigger law to go into effect banning most abortions
Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening. The opinion did not make a determination...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: ARPA Funding, Advisory Groups and Why They Matter
On June 30, 2022, a press release was sent out outlining a historic initiative concerning water in the State of Idaho. Governor Brad Little, through his Leading Idaho initiative, is providing funding for agriculture, education, and transportation at the state level. An exciting part of this initiative locally involves Lake...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block
We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air quality remains good
COEUR d’ALENE — Air quality throughout North Idaho has been good this summer and is expected to remain that way, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The clear conditions are a stark contrast to other summers' smoky skies. “We’re a lot better off than we were...
