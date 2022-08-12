Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Karen Jean Young (Peterson), 81
Karen Jean Young (Peterson) was born Sept. 23, 1940, to Peter N. Peterson and Marjorie Peterson (Christensen) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away on July 8, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side in Spokane, Wash. Karen attended school in Post Falls, Idaho, where she represented the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDAIDE welcomes executive director Jason Nye
Snow igloos, board games and the great outdoors are hobbies Jason Nye enjoys. His true passion, however, is for people and leaving the world a better place than he found it. "What we were really looking for was heart, and we feel Jason fills that really well," CDAIDE Board President Bev Moss said Wednesday. "We just feel like he loves the community and understands what we’re all about. We don’t have to teach him about what we do — he understood that right from the beginning. He understands our mission.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gary Duane Morrison,
With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roots in real estate
COEUR d’ALENE — Problems are not something most people welcome. But Jared McFarland does. “I love the problem-solving,” said the real estate agent with Century 21 Beutler and Associates. “That's a big part of it. Every transaction has its own unique problems.”. McFarland has been solving...
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Community, sheriff's office rally for deputy
COEUR d’ALENE — When Yvonne Cress woke up with a headache and vision loss in one eye, the 35-year-old deputy sheriff and new mom wrote off her symptoms as a migraine. Then her speech became slurred and she lost her balance. Yvonne’s husband, Dan, rushed her to the...
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block
We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Faye LaValley, 73
Born May 19, 1949 in Jasper, Ala., to Selmer and Mary Tate, Faye LaValley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Silverton, Idaho. A resident of Spokane, Wash., since 1992, Faye primarily worked as a housekeeper in assisted living facilities. Generous, loyal, devoted and kind, Faye enjoyed gardening and reading, but most of all, she loved her family, especially babies and all animals.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Empowering through ideas
A new era is dawning in the realm of objective data sharing and policy making. The freshly founded Mountain States Policy Center is a free-market, independent think tank that provides fact-based research and recommendations to lawmakers, the media and the public. No politics. No emotions. Just the facts. “What really...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Too much money
I am writing a letter in protest of the proposed $80 million Coeur d’Alene School District Levy. I am 70 years old. I am retired, a homeowner and on a fixed income. Recently my Verizon cellphone bill went up 20%. My auto insurance went up 19%. Avista rates are up. Internet is up. Food and gas costs are way up. My Kootenai County home assessment went up 60%. The city wants more money. The county wants more money. I can go on and on but you get the idea. Soon I may be taxed out of my own home.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bringing the burgers
With a décor theme that's modern rustic with nautical touches, the Sandpoint-based restaurant The Burger Dock will open a second location this summer in the revamped brick building at 200 N. Fourth St. (Editor's note: The print edition of this column stated that The Burger Dock would open Friday....
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY PLANNING: Department lacks oversight
I would like to shine a big light on the Kootenai County Community Planning and Development department. This is one of the most disorganized and dishonest government entities I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with. I’ve literally had County Planner Vlad Finkel tell me that they wouldn’t support a variance request on one parcel because I had another parcel right next door.
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?
I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
