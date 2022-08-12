ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Greenwich, CT
Greenwich, CT
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less

SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills

WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
WEST HAVEN, CT
Fred Camillo
Register Citizen

Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers

MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

Bethlehem Land Trust presents Annie and The Natural Wonder Band in concert

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust will present “Annie and The Natural Wonder Band” for their next singer/songwriter concert series at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. “Annie and Safari Bob Grilli write and sing about the wonders of nature,” according to a statement. “Their shows are interactive and include songs from their nine nature-themed CDs.”
BETHLEHEM, CT
News Break
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: No injuries in Litchfield house fire on North Lake Street

LITCHFIELD — A house fire erupted on North Lake Street on Saturday, but nobody was injured from the blaze, state police say. State police said the fire occurred in a single-family, colonial-style house in Litchfield, property records show. Police said they didn’t believe anybody was home when the fire began.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Person struck by train at Bridgeport station, official says

BRIDGEPORT — A person was struck by a train at the station in Bridgeport Saturday morning, according to a city official. The city’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a person falling onto the tracks, then being struck by the train, around 9:13 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

