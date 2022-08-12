Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
Register Citizen
Stamford’s First Congregational Church was sold to provide housing. What will it take to make that happen?
STAMFORD — A century-old church. A swath of required open space. A 60-inch sewer pipe. A developer argued to Stamford’s Planning Board that, for years, that puzzle of logistical roadblocks has slowed progress on building a new housing project on land once owned by First Congregational Church in Downtown Stamford.
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Register Citizen
Greenwich neighborhoods: Students get backpacks for new school year; Brookside construction extended
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Neighbor to Neighbor is helping students to get ready for the start of the new school year thanks to its partnership with the Greenwich Rotary Club. The two organizations collaborated on Friday to distribute more than 500 backpacks to...
Register Citizen
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Father-son duo buy the Inn at Fairfield Beach, plan to ‘refresh a landmark in the town’
FAIRFIELD — The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a staple in the area, has taken on new ownership. Father-son duo Jeff and Mike Giannone, both Fairfield residents, recently bought the 6,804-square-foot, multi-story inn on Reef Road for $2 million. Mike Giannone said he and his father have known of the place for years.
Register Citizen
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Register Citizen
After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills
WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series’ second year at the city’s Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
Register Citizen
From Stamford patrol to bomb squad to assistant chief: New public safety director says ‘you never stop learning’
STAMFORD — Louis DeRubeis has held many different titles over the course of his 25-year career with the Stamford Police Department. He’s been a patrol officer, a community police liaison, an internal affairs agent, a director of training and the commander of the bomb squad — to name a few.
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
Register Citizen
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Bridgewater Country Fair returns after 2-year hiatus, and volunteers say it’ll be ‘bigger and better’
BRIDGEWATER - A motorcycle show, racing pig contests, and Fireman’s Parade are just some of the attractions at this year’s Bridgewater Country Fair. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair, sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, will be returning for its 69th year from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
Register Citizen
Bethlehem Land Trust presents Annie and The Natural Wonder Band in concert
BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust will present “Annie and The Natural Wonder Band” for their next singer/songwriter concert series at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. “Annie and Safari Bob Grilli write and sing about the wonders of nature,” according to a statement. “Their shows are interactive and include songs from their nine nature-themed CDs.”
Register Citizen
The Dish: NHL’s Cam Atkinson shops on Greenwich Ave with family; Martha Stewart opens Bedford-inspired eatery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Michael Weatherly (from “NCIS” and “Dark Angel”) was seen enjoying dinner at Gabriele’s of Westport, as was CNN journalist, political commentator and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota . Out there… Lifestyle guru...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen
Police: No injuries in Litchfield house fire on North Lake Street
LITCHFIELD — A house fire erupted on North Lake Street on Saturday, but nobody was injured from the blaze, state police say. State police said the fire occurred in a single-family, colonial-style house in Litchfield, property records show. Police said they didn’t believe anybody was home when the fire began.
Register Citizen
Person struck by train at Bridgeport station, official says
BRIDGEPORT — A person was struck by a train at the station in Bridgeport Saturday morning, according to a city official. The city’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a person falling onto the tracks, then being struck by the train, around 9:13 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
Comments / 0