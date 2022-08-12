Read full article on original website
COUNTY PLANNING: Department lacks oversight
I would like to shine a big light on the Kootenai County Community Planning and Development department. This is one of the most disorganized and dishonest government entities I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with. I’ve literally had County Planner Vlad Finkel tell me that they wouldn’t support a variance request on one parcel because I had another parcel right next door.
Kootenai County commissioners consider funding lake water analysis
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are “cautiously optimistic” about their ability to fund an analysis of lake water samples for trace and toxic metals, but how much the county can commit to the project remains to be seen. The University of Idaho is working with...
SCHOOL LEVY: Too much money
I am writing a letter in protest of the proposed $80 million Coeur d’Alene School District Levy. I am 70 years old. I am retired, a homeowner and on a fixed income. Recently my Verizon cellphone bill went up 20%. My auto insurance went up 19%. Avista rates are up. Internet is up. Food and gas costs are way up. My Kootenai County home assessment went up 60%. The city wants more money. The county wants more money. I can go on and on but you get the idea. Soon I may be taxed out of my own home.
Open house planned for proposed rezoning
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County will host a virtual open house next week about a proposal to rezone 217 parcels located within the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s reservation boundaries. The virtual open house is Thursday at 5 p.m. Under the proposed area-wide zone change, some tribally owned,...
EDITORIAL: Welcome to new thinker on the block
We all appreciate having choices. Idahoans in general and fiscal conservatives in particular are about to have a choice as consumers of key issues. A nonprofit think tank called Mountain States Policy Center is now open for business. The organization, co-founded by Kootenai County resident Becky Funk, will research and...
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project
SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project. The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. “The City is thrilled to share this...
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Work set to start on Lakeshore project
The second phase of a construction project to improve safety on U.S. 95 south of the Long Bridge is set to start Sunday night. Construction on U.S. 95 between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers on the highway and reduce delays for drivers turning onto it, Megan Jahns, Idaho Transportation Department public information officer, said.
MY TURN: Telling it like it is
Last week, I opened my favorite paper to see once again the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan using a platform to spread his version of events that just doesn’t ring true. He first addressed party politics that were of course divisive. Then he launched into a diatribe about North Idaho College.
Roots in real estate
COEUR d’ALENE — Problems are not something most people welcome. But Jared McFarland does. “I love the problem-solving,” said the real estate agent with Century 21 Beutler and Associates. “That's a big part of it. Every transaction has its own unique problems.”. McFarland has been solving...
Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?
I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
Construction Starts Monday On Loon Lake Roundabout
Update: WSDOT has announced that due to labor issues the roundabout portion of the project will not start until September. The repaving portion of the project is still schedule to start August 15th. The project for the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292/Gardenspot Road in Loon Lake starts...
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane Chase Shows Washington law Enforcement's Pursuit Problem
Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36, had to be terminated several...
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!)
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) ​ EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.
Empowering through ideas
A new era is dawning in the realm of objective data sharing and policy making. The freshly founded Mountain States Policy Center is a free-market, independent think tank that provides fact-based research and recommendations to lawmakers, the media and the public. No politics. No emotions. Just the facts. “What really...
