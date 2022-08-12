ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrifted treasures ready to transform

 3 days ago
Sometimes, people truly get to live out their childhood dreams, and for longtime Pullman resident Karly Gomez, it was worth the wait.

Monarch Boutique, a store full of thrifted trinkets and treasures, is almost ready to open its doors to the community.

Gomez, owner of Monarch Boutique, has been hard at work renovating and remodeling her venue slated to open next Friday. She said she is most excited to see the expression on patron’s faces when they enter her shop and the reactions from people in the community. Gomez is ready for the hustle and bustle of opening her business during the Lentil Festival.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing: Day 1 Recap

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe was in court Thursday to begin his days-long sentencing hearings. Catch up on the case:  Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting in which he murdered 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shot three other classmates. In the nearly five years since the shooting, Sharpe’s case has hit many delays....
