Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gary Duane Morrison,
With a collective earthly sadness, we share that the Heavens parted and accepted the most glorious soul, Gary Duane Morrison, on Aug. 8, 2022. He rests whole and vibrant with our Father now. To know Gary was a special gift and he left an indelible mark on all who knew...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd’A LAKE DRIVE: Who is responsible?
I have lived in the Silver Beach Area for many years and have driven this road literally thousands of times. Can anyone explain the utter maze (abomination may be more the word) created by all the paint striping on Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue through to the Silver Beach Marina? Only one traffic lane in each direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Faye LaValley, 73
Born May 19, 1949 in Jasper, Ala., to Selmer and Mary Tate, Faye LaValley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Silverton, Idaho. A resident of Spokane, Wash., since 1992, Faye primarily worked as a housekeeper in assisted living facilities. Generous, loyal, devoted and kind, Faye enjoyed gardening and reading, but most of all, she loved her family, especially babies and all animals.
KHQ Right Now
Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out RV fire during thunderstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - During Thursday's thunderstorm, Spokane firefighters put out an RV fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
3 Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 3 Injured on I-90 in Spokane
SPOKANE - Just past midnight on August 13th, the Washington State Patrol responded to a report of a 3 vehicle accident on I90 near the Spokane International Airport at mile marker 278.1. 63 year old Cynthia Macy, of Spokane Washington, was heading westbound in the middle lane of the interstate...
Family temporarily displaced from home due to fire
A family of six has been temporarily displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday morning.
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy police presence near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, SWAT on scene
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s heavy police presence right now near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene. Crews on scene told KHQ everybody in the area needs to stay inside. There’s no threat to the public. This is a breaking news story and will...
‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage
ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before. The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 13 2022
Notice of Election Notice is hereby given that an election will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the district office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Idaho for the purpose of electing one director for the Avondale Irrigation District term of (3) Years. Nomination petitions may be obtained from the Avondale Irrigation District office, 207 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho and must be filed with the Secretary of the District between September 9th and no later than 4:00 p. m. on September 29, 2022. Barbara Dawson Secretary/Treasurer Avondale Irrigation District Legal#9224 AD#553010 August 6, 13, 2022.
Favorite thrift stores in Spokane?
I'm looking for women's dresses, shoes and luggage. Wondering if anyone in this group has some good suggestions. Thank you!from Highfivetooslow. My daughter and I just went to Global Neighborhood Thrift near Gonzaga. She found an adorable little party dress. I could get lost in their ‘vintage’ section. I saw a decent amount of shoes but am not sure I’d recommend them for dresses otherwise. What kind of dress are you looking for? If you’re between a 2-6, you can shop my closet! I want to get rid of nearly all of my wardrobe.
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
Comments / 0