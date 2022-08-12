The last time Penn State started a college football season ranked outside of the preseason Associated Press top 25, the Nittany Lions went out and won the Big Ten championship. After the release of this season’s preseason AP Top 25 on Monday, James Franklin and his program are hoping to repeat some history in 2022. Penn State was not ranked in the preseason AP Top 25, which was unveiled Monday afternoon. Following a 7-6 season in 2021 that saw Penn State finish the season outside the top 25, it is clear the voters are not willing to give Penn State the...

