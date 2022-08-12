Read full article on original website
Penn State Football’s Ken Talley Enters Transfer Portal
Class of 2022 four-star recruit Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by portal analyst Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news himself by retweeting Farrell’s report. The defensive end’s decision to enter the portal comes before ever appearing in a game for the Nittany Lions....
Penn State Football Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25
After a disappointing end to the 2021 season, Penn State football went unranked in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season Monday. The Nittany Lions received 160 votes but still had three teams in front of them that didn’t break into the top 25.
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery Moving To Former Location Of Crust & Crumb Cafe
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving a bit closer to the heart of State College this fall by opening new doors in the former location of Crust & Crumb Cafe at 115 E. Beaver Ave. The new location will open up in downtown State College “by the end of...
