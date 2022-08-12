ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Football’s Ken Talley Enters Transfer Portal

Class of 2022 four-star recruit Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by portal analyst Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news himself by retweeting Farrell’s report. The defensive end’s decision to enter the portal comes before ever appearing in a game for the Nittany Lions....
Penn State Football Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25

After a disappointing end to the 2021 season, Penn State football went unranked in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season Monday. The Nittany Lions received 160 votes but still had three teams in front of them that didn’t break into the top 25.
