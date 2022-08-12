Read full article on original website
Onward State
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery Moving To Former Location Of Crust & Crumb Cafe
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving a bit closer to the heart of State College this fall by opening new doors in the former location of Crust & Crumb Cafe at 115 E. Beaver Ave. The new location will open up in downtown State College “by the end of...
Penn State Football’s Ken Talley Enters Transfer Portal
Class of 2022 four-star recruit Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by portal analyst Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news himself by retweeting Farrell’s report. The defensive end’s decision to enter the portal comes before ever appearing in a game for the Nittany Lions....
Running Back Caziah Holmes No Longer With Penn State Football
Running back Caziah Holmes is no longer with Penn State football, as confirmed by a team official Saturday morning. The redshirt sophomore appeared at Nittany Lions’ practice as recently as Wednesday and participated in Media Day. After playing through his true freshman season, Holmes saw a decline in carries...
