State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Football’s Ken Talley Enters Transfer Portal

Class of 2022 four-star recruit Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by portal analyst Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news himself by retweeting Farrell’s report. The defensive end’s decision to enter the portal comes before ever appearing in a game for the Nittany Lions....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Running Back Caziah Holmes No Longer With Penn State Football

Running back Caziah Holmes is no longer with Penn State football, as confirmed by a team official Saturday morning. The redshirt sophomore appeared at Nittany Lions’ practice as recently as Wednesday and participated in Media Day. After playing through his true freshman season, Holmes saw a decline in carries...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

