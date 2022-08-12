Read full article on original website
WVNews
COVID report for Aug. 15, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's active COVID case count on Monday was at 2,891…
WVNews
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate eligibility for students in Ohio and Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In a move that is expected to attract more students from Ohio and Kentucky to Marshall University, the university’s board of governors today approved the expansion of metro tuition rate eligibility to a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus. Currently the metro rate applies to...
WVNews
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
WVNews
West Virginia COVID hospitalizations fall over weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped over the weekend, falling from 355 on Friday to 333 on Monday, according to information from the State Department of Health and Human Resources. New COVID-19 infections have recently been declining nationally, which will likely be reflected in the...
WVNews
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
WVNews
West Virginia youth chosen for National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jocelyn Sykes of Martinsburg will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. Jocelyn is the granddaughter of Sheddrick and Terri Donaldson of Bridgeport.
WVNews
Ohio adds more funding to effort to locate lead in water lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has added an additional $1.5 million to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative to help local communities identify, inventory, and map lead service lines across the state. Ohio EPA began accepting applications for the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program last Thursday. Public water...
WVNews
West Virginia governor: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state's abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney...
WVNews
Frederick David McCallister
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Frederick David McCallister, 93, of Southside, WV passed into the lo…
WVNews
Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Vermont farmer Brian Kemp is used to seeing the pastures at Mountain Meadows Farm grow slower in the hot, late summer, but this year the grass is at a standstill. That's “very nerve-wracking” when you're grazing 600 to 700 cattle, said Kemp, who manages an...
WVNews
Ginette A. "GiGi" Spence
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ginette A. “GiGi” Spence, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center. Born on November 23, 1935 in Nantes, France, GiGi was the daughter of the late Amedee and Jeanne Sicard Girard. GiGi married William Ervin Spence, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1985. In addition to her parents and her husband, GiGi was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Aliene Spence and a son-in-law, Scott Andrew Sifford.
WVNews
Weathering the Storm: Marshall blanks Rio Grande in men's soccer exhibition
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WV News) — Marshall’s men’s soccer team defeated Rio Grande, 4-0, in an exhibition game Friday night. The two teams last met before the 2021 season in Rio Grande for another friendly, tying 0-0.
