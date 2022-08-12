GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ginette A. “GiGi” Spence, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center. Born on November 23, 1935 in Nantes, France, GiGi was the daughter of the late Amedee and Jeanne Sicard Girard. GiGi married William Ervin Spence, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1985. In addition to her parents and her husband, GiGi was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Aliene Spence and a son-in-law, Scott Andrew Sifford.

