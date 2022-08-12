ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
POLITICS
West Virginia COVID hospitalizations fall over weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped over the weekend, falling from 355 on Friday to 333 on Monday, according to information from the State Department of Health and Human Resources. New COVID-19 infections have recently been declining nationally, which will likely be reflected in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
ENVIRONMENT
Ohio adds more funding to effort to locate lead in water lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has added an additional $1.5 million to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative to help local communities identify, inventory, and map lead service lines across the state. Ohio EPA began accepting applications for the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program last Thursday. Public water...
OHIO STATE
West Virginia governor: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state's abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Vermont farmer Brian Kemp is used to seeing the pastures at Mountain Meadows Farm grow slower in the hot, late summer, but this year the grass is at a standstill. That's “very nerve-wracking” when you're grazing 600 to 700 cattle, said Kemp, who manages an...
VERMONT STATE
Ginette A. "GiGi" Spence

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ginette A. “GiGi” Spence, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center. Born on November 23, 1935 in Nantes, France, GiGi was the daughter of the late Amedee and Jeanne Sicard Girard. GiGi married William Ervin Spence, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1985. In addition to her parents and her husband, GiGi was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Aliene Spence and a son-in-law, Scott Andrew Sifford.
GALLIPOLIS, OH

