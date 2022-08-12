Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
clearpublicist.com
Roots of Music aims to transform New Orleans kids’ life | Lifestyle
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One. Two. 3. Four. One. Two. Completely ready. Breathe. For a temporary moment, it is silent as a roomful of quality-schoolers just take a breath and hold out for a signal. With a wave of his hand, their director, Lawrence Rawlins, queues them in and...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NOLA.com
'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times
Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theleadernews.com
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night
For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
theadvocate.com
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center starts a Village Arts Market
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula announced its inaugural Village Arts Market. Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts organization that is dedicated to expanding the cultural and creative opportunities for Ponchatoula and its surrounding area. With more than 50 vendors of fine arts and crafts, food...
WDSU
DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Aug. 17, 2022
For young adults who may be struggling with choosing a career field or for those who want to pivot to another profession, the Pathways to Healthcare Careers Workshop may assist with plans. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location, 18- to 24-year-olds will hear...
NOLA.com
Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter
A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
KNOE TV8
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
10 Unique Hotels in the U.S. You Have to Experience At Least Once in Your Life
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers
Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
NOLA.com
Edwin Guity draws from his Garifuna heritage at Pollitos Azucar in the 7th Ward
When Edwin Guity finally opened Pollitos Azucar in June, it was a dream long in the making. “When I was a kid, I followed my mom and grandmom in the kitchen and watched them cook Garifuna food. I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Guity says, though it would take a few years before he’d get the chance.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 12-14
This Saturday, sport a scarlet frock for the Red Dress Run or bring out the linen for Dirty Linen Night. Charity runs, art markets, and dance festivals are on the lineup this weekend in New Orleans. Here's more of what's happening August 12-14. The New Orleans Recreational Development Commission is...
theadvocate.com
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Treme residents seek to have homeless encampment moved from beneath Claiborne bridge
We spoke with the city and a spokesperson told us, that the city can't force the people living under the bridge to move.
bizneworleans.com
Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins
NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
Comments / 0