New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times

Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
WESTWEGO, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
theleadernews.com

Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center starts a Village Arts Market

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula announced its inaugural Village Arts Market. Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts organization that is dedicated to expanding the cultural and creative opportunities for Ponchatoula and its surrounding area. With more than 50 vendors of fine arts and crafts, food...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WDSU

DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Person
Latoya Cantrell
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Aug. 17, 2022

For young adults who may be struggling with choosing a career field or for those who want to pivot to another profession, the Pathways to Healthcare Careers Workshop may assist with plans. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location, 18- to 24-year-olds will hear...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter

A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Entertain#Linus Music#City Council
NOLA.com

Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers

Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins

NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

