Fast Company
These maps show how many ‘dangerous’ heat days your neighborhood may have by midcentury
Right now, there are only a few pockets of the U.S. where it’s possible that the heat index might rise above 125 degrees Fahrenheit—a particularly dangerous threshold for human health. But by the middle of the century, a much larger area is at risk, sprawling from the Gulf Coast across a swath of the middle of the country, and reaching as far north as southern Wisconsin.
Fast Company
It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work
Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
Fast Company
How to sell health and wellness when consumers are sick and tired of hearing about it
To capture new audiences and consumers in this competitive sector, many wellness brands, intent on appealing to millennials and Gen Z, have pivoted to marketing tactics cribbed from the lifestyle space—and are delivering cheerful missives about preventative measures and at-home care in unconventional ways. The common thread throughout: de-emphasizing the clinical and potentially frightening consequences of neglect, and focusing on the emotional benefits of empowerment and self-care—all while entertaining and amusing its audiences, especially via social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
Fast Company
Why are some people left-handed? MRI brain scans are finally revealing an answer
As one of many left-handed people on staff here at Fast Company, I was tempted to spend International Left-Handers Day scrolling through the #LeftHandedProblems hashtag on TikTok, which, I was not surprised to learn, includes more than 43 million videos of ink-smudged lefties banging into doors, playing their guitars upside-down, and failing miserably with the ice-cream scooper. Instead, I decided it might be more interesting to look into exactly why an estimated 10% of the global population is cursed—er, blessed with—the trait of left-handedness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Intelligence is overrated. Here’s how to really spot someone who can succeed
Tyler Cowen holds the Holbert C. Harris chair in economics at George Mason University. He is the bestselling author of numerous books, and has written regularly for The New York Times. Daniel Gross is an entrepreneur and investor who founded search engines Cue and Pioneer. Here, Cowan shares five key...
JOBS・
Fast Company
This is why you feel you’re never free from your inbox
Ding! You’ve got mail—again, and again, and again. If you’re a knowledge worker, you’re tied to your computer for getting your work done. For better or worse, that means that your email is ever-present, tempting you in the background. Although email has become an important and...
Fast Company
This is what happened when we asked job candidates to describe a time they experienced racism at work
For the first time in more than a year, I’ve been playing the field for a heat check on my market value. I’ve noticed that things are different this time around—and not just because I’m staring potential employers in the face via my laptop screen. In what’s likely hangover effect of Freedom Summer 2020, interviewers have been beating me to the punch engaging with topics like diversity, equality, and inclusion. It’s an encouraging indicator of the small shifts happening in corporate America.
