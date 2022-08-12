FBI searched Trump's home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say
WASHINGTON — Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.
