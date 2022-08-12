Read full article on original website
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which is completely separate from New Line’s previously announced retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” New Line’s version will be directed by Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) and is described as “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Any specifics about Barris’s version have been kept under wraps.
Ezra Miller: A Timeline of Trouble Which May Derail ‘The Flash’
A decade ago, Ezra Miller broke out as the troubled title teen in We Need to Talk About Kevin as well as a sensitive, charismatic and volatile friend in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Then he became a valued Warner Bros. mainstay, appearing in both J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel franchise Fantastic Beasts, as the pivotal Credence Barebone, as well as in the DC Extended Universe as Barry Allen/The Flash. Since 2014, the studio has been in development on what’s now a $200 million-plus The Flash film, in which Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, will star....
HBO/HBO Max Laying Off 70 Staffers as It Shuts Down Streamer’s Reality Unit and Restructures Other Departments
After weeks of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to reveal some of the changes that will take place at HBO Max, in advance of next year’s anticipated combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. And as expected, HBO Max will downsize its reality programming department. As...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz to Peacock for 2023 Launch
The series is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023, with Peacock currently having all three of the “John Wick” films released to date. The series hails from Lionsgate, which also produces the film franchise. The show was first announced as being in the works at Starz in 2018.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Tom DeLonge and Julien Nitzberg Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Breaking Bear’ at Tubi
Tubi has greenlit “Breaking Bear,” an adult animated series created by Julien Nitzberg and produced by Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Media. Described as a parody of mobster dramas, combining elements of Yogi Bear with “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bear” BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white.
Everything You Need To Know About House Targaryen Before Watching HBO's "House Of The Dragon"
They will take what is theirs with fire and blood.
Nipsey Hussle Received His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Today And It's An Emotional Moment For Fans
On Nipsey Hussle Day in the city of Los Angeles.
The Best Hulu Deals and Bundles of 2022
We’ve got you covered on the hottest Hulu deals you can get this year.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars’ Marlon Brando Moment; Museum Will Host Special Program in September
When Marlon Brando was named best actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s best picture winner “The Godfather” (1972), a 26-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ) took the stage to decline the prize on behalf of the actor. She was lambasted with an avalanche of boos from the audience, racist gestures such as “tomahawk chops” and threatened with violence offstage.
Tom Holland Briefly Returned From His Social Media Break, And He Had A Really Good Reason
"Ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."
