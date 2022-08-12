BATON ROUGE - Several people have contacted 2 On Your Side this year, frustrated because they cannot get through to the Office of Motor Vehicles. Latrice Johnson is in quite a pickle. When she calls the OMV to get her license reinstated, no one answers the phone. Johnson says she has been calling the number for months and has not been able to get through. All the while, she's been driving with a suspended license.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO