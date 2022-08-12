Read full article on original website
Related
People
TikTok Users Found the Secret to Organizing Tote Bags, and It's on Sale at Amazon for Just $12
Large tote bags are nice to have for work and travel thanks to their spacious interior, but the downfall is they're easy to become cluttered, which makes it hard to find what you're looking for. If you've never heard of a tote bag insert, listen up because it might make...
People
This 'Weatherproof' Storage Box Is Perfect for Holding Pool Supplies, Beach Chairs, and More
There really isn't such a thing as too much storage space. Stylish yet functional pieces that help you stay organized indoors and outdoors are always in demand. And when it comes to storing seasonal furniture, customers are loving the extra outdoor storage space from this roomy storage box from Amazon.
People
These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20
If you've determined that your bed sheets are looking a little frayed, you're likely in need of a new set. Luckily, Amazon is filled with tons of bedding to choose from, and one of its most popular sets is on sale. The Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up...
People
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
If you're looking to add last-minute summer pieces to your wardrobe, you're going to want to head to Amazon this weekend. The retailer just kicked off an end-of-summer fashion sale weeks before fall officially begins in late September. Right now, you can save up to 77 percent on sundresses, airy tops, and comfy shorts. And while there's still time to wear these styles before the season ends, the sale is also packed with deals on transitional pieces for fall, from flowy maxi skirts to wide-leg jumpsuits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
People
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
People
Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage
Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video. In the teaser, she dons...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Diva' Cat Steals the Spotlight from Opera Singer in Viral TikTok: 'What a Legend'
Audiences can't get enough of a "diva" cat who upstaged his opera-singing owner during a performance on TikTok. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, the cat named Maximino is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He interrupts his owner @maura.music and takes over mid-performance by mewing along to the music.
PETS・
People
Chase Stokes Says World Lost a 'Beautiful Soul' After Death of His' Outer Banks' Stand-In
Chase Stokes is asking people not to drink and drive after the death of his Outer Banks stand-in. In a message specifically to younger fans of the Netflix series, the actor spoke on the devastation that the death of crew member Alexander "AJ" Jennings caused. "Get in an Uber, do...
Comments / 0