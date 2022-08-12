ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking more sun to come

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! We have some morning clouds lingering after a cloudy Sunday here around Metro Detroit and temperatures have settled in the low to mid 60s as you head out for work, or that morning walk in dry and comfortable conditions out your door. We have a chance for an isolated shower later but most of you won’t even need that umbrella this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

After a cool weekend, warming trend is on tap for this week in Metro Detroit

After an almost fall-like feel this weekend, warmer temperatures are looming for the workweek ahead. We’ll hang on to most of the clouds during the overnight with a little more clearing by daybreak Monday. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower to middle 60s. Some more sunshine returns Monday,...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers for some to continue through Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. If you’ve been following my forecasts all week, you’ve heard me say many times that the computer models were a hot mess in their handling of this weekend’s rain pattern. There were many disagreements, and even some of today’s model runs completely mishandled today’s rain! In fact, two high-resolution computer models gave many of us rain all day. Yes, it’s been that bad.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking scattered showers throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit

Most of the forecast models do not agree with the rainfall we are looking at this weekend. As of right now, we will start the day with filtered sunshine. We will see an increase in clouds as we had through the late morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Expect some scattered rain showers to develop Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Nothing to cancel your plans on. Just keep that umbrella handy just in case. High temperatures are making its way into the upper 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking rain, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – It’s been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Chad Smith
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Map of where Metro Detroiters are impacted by leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities after a water main break caused a loss of pressure Saturday morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
POLITICS
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than just a bridge town: 5 things to do in St. Ignace

To some, St. Ignace is simply the town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that is closest to the Mackinac Bridge, or a place to stop briefly before journeying further into the U.P. going north, or going on the bridge if headed south. But the town along Lake Huron actually...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
#Metro Detroit#Finally Friday#Detroit Zoo
CBS Detroit

Ribs RnB Music Festival Kicks Off This Weekend In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Organizers say the event includes more than 20 food vendors and eight full service bars, along with shopping. The festival will be from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free until 2 p.m., which there will then be a $10 admission. For more information, visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI

