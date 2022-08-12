Most of the forecast models do not agree with the rainfall we are looking at this weekend. As of right now, we will start the day with filtered sunshine. We will see an increase in clouds as we had through the late morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Expect some scattered rain showers to develop Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Nothing to cancel your plans on. Just keep that umbrella handy just in case. High temperatures are making its way into the upper 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO