Been bugging me for a while, as I can't place it. So I watch Sky Witness quite a bit and they use little snippets of shows during the advert breaks. This one has a man walking down a corridor with his entourage in his wake. He's given a dossier, he glances at it and raises an eyebrow. they are then march around a corner into an office of a woman, she is handed the dossier, he looks at him,,,,and that where it ends.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO