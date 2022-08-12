Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About House Targaryen Before Watching HBO's "House Of The Dragon"
They will take what is theirs with fire and blood.
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special will fill in timeline gaps
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to be a standalone story, but as many fans have suspected, there will be a nod or two to the upcoming third movie. As Marvel fans continue to wait (im)patiently for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, writer and director James Gunn has confirmed where the upcoming Holiday Special will fit into the overall Guardians timeline.
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
EastEnders reveals Lewis Butler's fate in shock revenge story
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed Lewis Butler's fate, after Sam and Phil's shocking revenge plan.
US series indentification
Been bugging me for a while, as I can't place it. So I watch Sky Witness quite a bit and they use little snippets of shows during the advert breaks. This one has a man walking down a corridor with his entourage in his wake. He's given a dossier, he glances at it and raises an eyebrow. they are then march around a corner into an office of a woman, she is handed the dossier, he looks at him,,,,and that where it ends.
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things season four newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has landed his latest movie role after chilling fans as the villainous Vecna in the hit Netflix series. As Stranger Things fans now look ahead to the show's upcoming fifth and final season, Jamie Campbell Bower has turned his attention to the big screen, joining historical epic Horizon.
Marriage ending explained – What happened to Ian and Emma?
Ian and Emma’s complicated but simple life is put under the spotlight for a fortnight in this four-part BBC special. After 27 years together, what else is there to talk about? Actually, a whole lot, especially as life continues to throw curveballs at them. So what exactly happened and...
Captain America star lands next movie role
Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl is set to star in the new Warhol and Basquiat movie The Collaboration. Starring Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Brühl will play art dealer and gallerist Bruno Bischofberger. (via Deadline) Set in New...
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher
EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
Mark Ruffalo doesn't think there are too many Marvel shows or movies...
"Former third-tier character actor who has made a fortune starring in Marvel movies is OK with there being more of them." "Former third-tier character actor who has made a fortune starring in Marvel movies is OK with there being more of them." Bit harsh. He was more second-tier!. I sort...
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect
ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
The Sandman star praises "badass" Indiana Jones 5
The Sandman star Boyd Holbrook has opened up on starring on the upcoming "badass" chapter in the Indiana Jones franchise. Indiana Jones 5 will see the return of Harrison Ford in the iconic role of the archaeo-star 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in cinemas.
John Wick 4 will be the longest movie of the series
John Wick 4 is set to be the action-thriller franchise's longest entry yet. Returning director Chad Stahelski confirmed as much during a recent chat with Collider, meaning the latest neon-soaked Keanu Reeves punch-up clocks in at 132 minutes, at the very least. 2019's third movie Parabellum, which will now hold...
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany announces marriage to Locke & Key star
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany tied the knot during the pandemic. Joining The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to promote her upcoming green-skinned Disney+ series, she recalled her and Brendan Hines's special day. "There's certain things you wanna kind of keep private, and we felt like you...
Avengers star reveals what makes Spider-Man spin-off different from MCU movies
Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is returning to the world of comic book movies for a very different role to Quicksilver. The actor, who can currently be seen on cinema screens in Bullet Train, will be playing baddie Kraven the Hunter in a Spider-Man spin-off. But it's not...
Power spin-off cancelled before starting filming
A previously announced Power spin-off, titled Influence, is no longer going ahead, according to TVLine. The series would have focused on dodgy politician Rashid Tate (played by Larenz Tate) and was set to be the fourth Power spin-off, following Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force, which aired in February this year.
