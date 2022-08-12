ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Lee, Kenny Kwan & Adam Pak Head Cast Of Hong Kong Remake Of Richard Linklater’s ‘Tape’

By Liz Shackleton
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hIJ7_0hET9nrU00

Hong Kong actors Selena Lee, Kenny Kwan and Adam Pak have been cast in the Asian remake of Richard Linklater’s Tape , scheduled to start shooting in Hong Kong in September.

Stephen Belber , who wrote both the original film and stage play, has co-written the remake with Bizhan Tong, Selena Lee and Bonnie Lo. Belber is also on board as a producer with Tong and Lee, while Tong directs. The film is a co-production between Hong Kong’s Phoenix Waters Productions and Agog Films and Singapore-based Marvion.

The original film starred Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Robert Sean Leonard in the story of three friends who are reunited 15 years after a life-changing event and forced to confront painful secrets from their past.

Belber said: “I’m excited to be part of a project that Bizhan has pursued with integrity, passion, intelligence and care, which the subject matter obviously requires. Bringing on Selena and Bonnie as co-writers, to adapt the piece for the world today, has been invaluable.”

Lee, Kwan and Pak will play the older versions of the three main characters, while Mason Fung, Summer Chan and Angus Yeung play their younger selves.

Lee is known for Hong Kong romantic drama series Barrack O’Karma and Canadian series Blood & Water. Kwan’s credits include historical drama series The Twin Flower Legend and Herman Yau’s upcoming War Customised , while Pak starred in recent Hong Kong hit Breakout Brothers 3 .

Fung won best supporting actor at this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards for Zero To Hero . Yeung’s credits include Emperor Motion Pictures’ Social Distancing , which premiered at Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival last month.

Crew on the remake also includes cinematographer Colleen Kwok, production designer Sarona Lo and editor Cheung Kwan Wah, with Guy Orlebar is on board as associate producer.

Tong previously directed lockdown-themed film The Audition (aka Lockdown ), scheduled for release in North America and the UK in October, and series Forensic Psychologist , which Endeavor Content acquired for global distribution and remake rights. His previously announced zombie thriller Chungking Mansions , starring Anson Lo, has been delayed until next year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
