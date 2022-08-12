ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frenchtown, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
PennLive.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Transgender Flags#Theft#Police#Nj Fakebook
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33

Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid

FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE INDIVIDUALS

We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two males in the attached video. The males are wanted for questioning in reference to a recent theft from Anthony’s Liquors on Route 166. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy