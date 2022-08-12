Read full article on original website
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33
Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
Five-car collision in Manchester, NJ sends 3 Ocean County residents to hospital
MANCHESTER — Two individuals were airlifted to a local hospital's trauma center following a multi-car crash in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Lacey Road. A third person was sent to the hospital by ambulance for injuries. According to Manchester police, a five-car collision occurred Sunday morning after the...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid
FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch
Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE INDIVIDUALS
We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two males in the attached video. The males are wanted for questioning in reference to a recent theft from Anthony’s Liquors on Route 166. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay...
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
Shots fired at car, home, early Saturday in Phillipsburg, prosecutor confirms
Shots were fired at a car and a home early Saturday in Phillipsburg, according to the Warren County prosecutor. Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said six bullet casings were found in the 200 block of Hudson Street early Saturday. A resident told lehighvalleylive.com he heard police respond at 12:35 a.m. Saturday. “Six...
