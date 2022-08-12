ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benbrook, TX

dallasexpress.com

57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million

An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Say Goodbye to Summer And The Bidding War in This Week’s Three Things to Know

It’s mid-August in Texas — the time for beaches, splash pads, sprinklers, and sand castles. It’s time to squeeze in that last-minute vacation before school or drink by the swimming pool. It’s the season when tiny bare feet of children race to escape hot concrete and jump to splash in, and the feet of adults typically race to buy their next home. But in typical 2022 fashion, that dynamic, among many things is upside down. Some of the inversions are good news, while others aren’t. Let’s examine both in this week’s Three Things to Know.
DALLAS, TX
visitmineralwells.org

10 Ways to Clear Your Mind & Restore Your Soul in Mineral Wells

Nothing helps to clear your mind and restore your soul like being out in nature. Studies show spending time in the fresh air and sunshine improves mood, boosts immunity, and makes us feel more connected to ourselves and those around us. “If you truly love nature, you will find beauty...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
NBC Washington

Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas

An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Casa Rita on Track to Be New Happy Hour Favorite

The standout pink building of Casa Rita Margaritas, nestled on North Fort Worth’s Main Street, is enough to catch anyone’s eye. Owner Ruben Alvarado, a lifelong Fort Worth native, had the idea of purchasing the historic Douglas building — once known for serving some of the town’s coldest brews — and giving it a modern facelift. Alvarado first got his hands on the property in Jan. 2021 and partnered with local artist Sarah Ayala to transform the iconic building into an homage to Fort Worth’s Latino legacy.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

There’s No Filter on This Midway Hollow Rambler

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to 4135 Wilada Drive in hot Midway Hollow.This three-bedroom, two-bath listing by Mary Monkhouse of Compass is a gorgeous 1992-built ranch-style home that looks so on trend, you’d swear it was a new build. The 2,076-square-foot rambling ranch sits on an exceedingly rare half-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
MESQUITE, TX
CandysDirt

A Greenland Hills Tudor With 1920s Charm And 2020s Style

New Tudor homes with old charm and modern amenities are difficult to find, especially in a conservation district. This Greenland Hills Tudor blends so seamlessly into this historic neighborhood it’s hard to tell it was built in 2012. If we are honest, so many of us want that charming...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022

I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Eagles Bringing ‘Hotel California' Tour to Fort Worth

The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as part of their "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, Live Nation announced Thursday. Due to overwhelming demand, the band, including members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt with Vince Gill, is adding six dates to their tour including a show Nov. 25 in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
