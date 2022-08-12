Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs donated 200 backpacks and school supplies via motorcycle on Saturday, delivering them to the Haines Children’s Center. “As children begin to race to educational success, we understand that having the foundational supplies for school are essential to winning this school year, but it’s not just about paper, pens or binders for the COC,” group representative Tom Gauden said in a statement with Montgomery County officials. “It’s about giving the gift of opportunity in school and life that many children may not receive otherwise.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO