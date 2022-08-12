ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness

Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube

A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

Anticipation high for first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival

A new entertainment experience will launch Friday that will draw crowds from the community and out of town for what may become a downtown Springfield summer tradition. The inaugural Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, offers a chance to catch some of the biggest names in jazz along with regional and local performers and groups for free on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find 15 acts on two outdoor stages: National Road Commons Park, located at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location

The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Hot Summer Nights Cruise In held Saturday night

On February 10, 1969, Dick Hurst sold Gene Evans of Belle Center a brand new candy apple red 1968 Shelby GT 500 KR convertible for just over $5000. Last night Gene had his beautiful one-of-a-kind car on display at the 22nd annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In, in downtown Bellefontaine. Possible...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
linknky.com

Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively

A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
dayton.com

Bikers from Coalition of Clubs partner with county, donate school supplies

Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs donated 200 backpacks and school supplies via motorcycle on Saturday, delivering them to the Haines Children’s Center. “As children begin to race to educational success, we understand that having the foundational supplies for school are essential to winning this school year, but it’s not just about paper, pens or binders for the COC,” group representative Tom Gauden said in a statement with Montgomery County officials. “It’s about giving the gift of opportunity in school and life that many children may not receive otherwise.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
dayton.com

Area professor working with data-driven tech that improves golf swings

Science and analytics have become common in sports. That is probably most visible in baseball with the bizarre movement of an entire infield of four players shifting to one side or the other of second base because of tendencies of a particular batter to hit to one side. Baseball hitting...
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern to close kitchen, bar remains open

A well-known neighborhood restaurant dating back to 1938 has decided to close its kitchen after this weekend. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue in Dayton, told Dayton.com the kitchen’s last day is Sunday, but the bar will remain open as they remodel. The owner said they...
DAYTON, OH

