Wildlife

The Independent

Scientists finally decode how the ovary’s egg-production capacity changes with age

Scientists have decoded the biological mechanisms in mice governing the ovary’s capacity to provide eggs, and how it changes with age in a new study. The advance sheds new light on female reproductive health and lifespan.Fertility is finite in mammalian females, who possess a limited number of fluid-filled sacs, or follicles, in the ovary.Since birth, as these eventually develop eggs, the “ovarian reserve” decreases with age.“Despite its fundamental importance, our understanding how the ovarian reserve is established and maintained remains poor,” Satoshi Namekawa, a co-author of the study from the University of California, Davis, said in a statement.The new...
natureworldnews.com

New Research Has Changed Scientists' Understanding of How Fossils With Soft Tissues Form

A fossil is a deceased organism's preserved remnants or traces. The formation of a fossil is known as fossilization. It is extremely uncommon for living organisms to become fossilized. Most animals' bodies waste away when they die, leaving nothing behind. A fossil can, however, develop under certain particular circumstances. Scientists'...
ScienceAlert

Gut Bacteria Could Be Evolving Inside Us to Escape The Intestine

Gut bacteria may be able to evolve over time to live outside of the intestine, a new study finds – and that might make them more dangerous, possibly bringing chronic inflammation and related health risks to other organs in the body. There's plenty of research explaining the positive and negative effects that gut microbes can have on our health, but scientists still don't understand much about how these various biological mechanisms and chain reactions work. Some health issues are put down to what's known as a 'leaky gut', where the intestine is more permeable than it should be, releasing bacteria outside of...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease

A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
ScienceAlert

Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals

Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
The Independent

Voices: If you get angry about dogs in hot cars and eat meat – you’re a hypocrite

How would you feel if you saw a dog locked in a car on a hot day? A lot of people get so angry that they want to smash the window of the car, free the dog and then hunt down the dog’s owner to teach them a serious lesson. But what about other animals stuck in vehicles on hot days? Do they make you angry too?Every year, around two billion farmed animals worldwide are loaded onto trucks or multi-decked ships and sent on agonising journeys that can take days – and sometimes weeks.UK government guidance says that farmers...
MedicalXpress

Immune cells in the intestine have a sweet tooth

A new study led by Marc Veldhoen, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Associate Professor at Faculdade de Medicina de Lisboa (FMUL) and published today in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) discovered that white blood cells that reside in the intestines, a specific group of immune cells called tissue resident lymphocytes, use sugar as an energy source and have a faster metabolism than lymphocytes that circulate in the blood.
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells

Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy

Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Phys.org

Study demonstrates combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel effectively eliminates infection-causing bacteria

Findings from a new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) suggest that a combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel are more effective than either material alone for inhibiting the growth of common infection-causing bacteria. The findings could help medical professionals better treat and prevent serious infections in large wounds, including burns.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells

Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
MedicalXpress

Brain support cells transfer their mitochondria to fight free radicals

After a brain hemorrhage, neural support cells called astrocytes enhance healing by transferring their mitochondria to damaged neurons. The healthy mitochondria stimulate the production of a free radical-fighting enzyme, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. An artery in the brain bursts. Blood rushes into the tissue,...
scitechdaily.com

Thousands of Different Scents – Scientists Solve a 30-Year-Old Mystery

A molecular mechanism that enables worms to distinguish different odors has been discovered. For soil-dwelling nematodes that depend primarily on olfaction for survival, the ability to smell or not to smell may be the difference between life and death. However, scientists have been baffled by how these worms distinguish between more than a thousand distinct scents for decades.
