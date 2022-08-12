Read full article on original website
Scientists finally decode how the ovary’s egg-production capacity changes with age
Scientists have decoded the biological mechanisms in mice governing the ovary’s capacity to provide eggs, and how it changes with age in a new study. The advance sheds new light on female reproductive health and lifespan.Fertility is finite in mammalian females, who possess a limited number of fluid-filled sacs, or follicles, in the ovary.Since birth, as these eventually develop eggs, the “ovarian reserve” decreases with age.“Despite its fundamental importance, our understanding how the ovarian reserve is established and maintained remains poor,” Satoshi Namekawa, a co-author of the study from the University of California, Davis, said in a statement.The new...
Scientists Invent Nano Sponges That Scrub Pollutants From Waste Water
According to researchers, the new material is efficient in filtering organic pollutants, such as dyes.
natureworldnews.com
New Research Has Changed Scientists' Understanding of How Fossils With Soft Tissues Form
A fossil is a deceased organism's preserved remnants or traces. The formation of a fossil is known as fossilization. It is extremely uncommon for living organisms to become fossilized. Most animals' bodies waste away when they die, leaving nothing behind. A fossil can, however, develop under certain particular circumstances. Scientists'...
Newly Discovered Molecule Fights Off Over 300 Kinds of Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Antibiotic resistance is a major problem that scientists and health organizations are looking to overcome. Soon, help may arrive following the discovery of a new molecule that can effectively control bacteria that have become drug resistant. The molecule is called fabimycin, and further down the line it could be used...
Gut Bacteria Could Be Evolving Inside Us to Escape The Intestine
Gut bacteria may be able to evolve over time to live outside of the intestine, a new study finds – and that might make them more dangerous, possibly bringing chronic inflammation and related health risks to other organs in the body. There's plenty of research explaining the positive and negative effects that gut microbes can have on our health, but scientists still don't understand much about how these various biological mechanisms and chain reactions work. Some health issues are put down to what's known as a 'leaky gut', where the intestine is more permeable than it should be, releasing bacteria outside of...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease
A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
Voices: If you get angry about dogs in hot cars and eat meat – you’re a hypocrite
How would you feel if you saw a dog locked in a car on a hot day? A lot of people get so angry that they want to smash the window of the car, free the dog and then hunt down the dog’s owner to teach them a serious lesson. But what about other animals stuck in vehicles on hot days? Do they make you angry too?Every year, around two billion farmed animals worldwide are loaded onto trucks or multi-decked ships and sent on agonising journeys that can take days – and sometimes weeks.UK government guidance says that farmers...
MedicalXpress
Immune cells in the intestine have a sweet tooth
A new study led by Marc Veldhoen, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Associate Professor at Faculdade de Medicina de Lisboa (FMUL) and published today in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) discovered that white blood cells that reside in the intestines, a specific group of immune cells called tissue resident lymphocytes, use sugar as an energy source and have a faster metabolism than lymphocytes that circulate in the blood.
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Several Octopuses Have Escaped From Their Aquarium Enclosures — But Why?
If we learned anything from My Octopus Teacher, it's that octopuses are much smarter creatures than we could have ever imagined. In fact, many in captivity have managed to escape from their enclosures over the years, making for hilarious videos, riveting news stories, and exciting goose chases (er, octopus chases?) across said aquariums.
Phys.org
Study demonstrates combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel effectively eliminates infection-causing bacteria
Findings from a new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) suggest that a combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel are more effective than either material alone for inhibiting the growth of common infection-causing bacteria. The findings could help medical professionals better treat and prevent serious infections in large wounds, including burns.
Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells
Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
MedicalXpress
Brain support cells transfer their mitochondria to fight free radicals
After a brain hemorrhage, neural support cells called astrocytes enhance healing by transferring their mitochondria to damaged neurons. The healthy mitochondria stimulate the production of a free radical-fighting enzyme, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. An artery in the brain bursts. Blood rushes into the tissue,...
natureworldnews.com
Due to High Temperatures in New York, Squirrels Tend to ‘Sploot’ To Cool Them Off
Rising temperatures and the severity and frequency of heat waves may be the primary causes of the direct impacts of climate change on health (Gaughan et al., 2009). The induction of heat stress conditions mediates these effects. The city's parks department advised residents not to be worried about the health...
MIT researchers discover bacteria's new antiviral defense system
Bacteria use a variety of defense strategies to fight off viral infection. STAND ATPases in humans are known to respond to bacterial infections by inducing programmed cell death in infected cells. Scientists predict that many more antiviral weapons will be discovered in the microbial world in the future. Scientists have...
A breakthrough compound destroys over 300 drug-resistant bacteria
The new drug inhibits drug-resistant bacteria without harming helpful microbes. The compound infiltrates the defenses of gram-negative bacteria. It could one day be used to treat stubborn infections. Medicine is constantly on the lookout for drugs that can kill drug-resistant bacteria. In February, researchers, led by Despoina Mavridou of The...
Scientist explains how drugs with the same chemical properties can have drastically different effects
The effects a drug or chemical compound has on the body depend on how its atoms are arranged in space. Some compounds have a dark twin with the same molecular formula but a different 3D structure – and this can have consequences for what they do or don’t do in the body.
scitechdaily.com
Thousands of Different Scents – Scientists Solve a 30-Year-Old Mystery
A molecular mechanism that enables worms to distinguish different odors has been discovered. For soil-dwelling nematodes that depend primarily on olfaction for survival, the ability to smell or not to smell may be the difference between life and death. However, scientists have been baffled by how these worms distinguish between more than a thousand distinct scents for decades.
