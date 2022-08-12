Cases of a “deadly” virus on the rise in eastern China are not a cause for alarm, scientists have said amid comparisons with Covid-19.So far, 35 cases of the disease known as Langya henipavirus (LayV), or Langya, have been confirmed among farmers in two eastern provinces of China, with no deaths reported.Langya, which has reportedly caused symptoms including coughing, fatigue, headaches and vomiting, is a member of the Hendra virus and the Nipah virus family. It can cause “fatal disease in humans,” but did not appear to have similar outcomes.Outlining their findings in a study published in the New...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO