Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting
GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
Family of Five Evacuates Greenville House Fire
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting “properly placed and maintained smoke detectors.”. “Absent this...
Gunshots Fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male...
Burger Boat Christens New Ferry
Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather. Burger Boat Company...
DOJ Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside...
Two Rivers Student’s Death Deemed an Accident
TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner’s office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.Two.
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
