ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101 WIXX

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting

GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Family of Five Evacuates Greenville House Fire

GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting “properly placed and maintained smoke detectors.”. “Absent this...
GREENVILLE, WI
101 WIXX

Gunshots Fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Manitowoc, WI
Education
101 WIXX

Burger Boat Christens New Ferry

Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather. Burger Boat Company...
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

DOJ Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside...
101 WIXX

Two Rivers Student’s Death Deemed an Accident

TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner’s office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.Two.
TWO RIVERS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy