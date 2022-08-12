ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper Wildcats

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) It didn’t take Jasper long to win the SIAC championship. In only their second year in the conference, the Wildcats ran the table and won the title. Year three will bring new challenges. The Wildcats lost multiple key players to graduation, but will still have a bullseye on the back of their […]
JASPER, IN
wuzr.com

Isaiah 1:17 House In Place and Open

After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House is now officially open in Vincennes. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham knows the process has been a jumble of emotions. Cunningham says a...
VINCENNES, IN
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
14news.com

Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Talent’s Hometown Program Focuses on Housing Gap

Nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana, to address the gap in quality workforce housing. The Indiana First region will focus much of its READI grant award on the “Talent’s Hometown” program. This initiative will support multiple public infrastructure projects in each county, opening...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Names Released in Evansville Explosion

The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Isaiah 1:17 House Hosting Open House and Grand Opening Sunday

After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House will officially open in Vincennes on Sunday. The open house is scheduled to happen at four Sunday afternoon at the house’s location on Hart Street Road.. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week

The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTVW

Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN

