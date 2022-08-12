Read full article on original website
Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper Wildcats
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) It didn’t take Jasper long to win the SIAC championship. In only their second year in the conference, the Wildcats ran the table and won the title. Year three will bring new challenges. The Wildcats lost multiple key players to graduation, but will still have a bullseye on the back of their […]
wuzr.com
Isaiah 1:17 House In Place and Open
After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House is now officially open in Vincennes. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham knows the process has been a jumble of emotions. Cunningham says a...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
14news.com
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
wuzr.com
Talent’s Hometown Program Focuses on Housing Gap
Nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana, to address the gap in quality workforce housing. The Indiana First region will focus much of its READI grant award on the “Talent’s Hometown” program. This initiative will support multiple public infrastructure projects in each county, opening...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
wevv.com
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
wuzr.com
Names Released in Evansville Explosion
The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
wuzr.com
Isaiah 1:17 House Hosting Open House and Grand Opening Sunday
After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House will officially open in Vincennes on Sunday. The open house is scheduled to happen at four Sunday afternoon at the house’s location on Hart Street Road.. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
wuzr.com
Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week
The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
WTVW
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
WTHI
"They were a family there" - Meadows students transition to new schools this year
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is officially underway in Vigo County. But students who attended Meadows Elementary School will all be transitioning to other schools in the area. This is after Meadows shut down last winter. One Meadows family choose St Patrick's School, a private school in...
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
