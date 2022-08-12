ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: 6 photos shared by skygazers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked overnight, offering stunning light displays in the night sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Social media users shared their photos of suspected meteors with the hashtags #perseid, #perseids and #perseidmeteorshower. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Colorado

Photo by @larsleberphotography, Instagram

2. Croatia

Photo by @majakraljikwx, Instagram

3. Bedfordshire, United Kingdom

Photo by @DawnSunrise1, Twitter

4. Helsinki, Finland

Photo by @jannehir, Twitter

5. Elan Valley, Wales, United Kingdom

Photo by @tacevlad, Instagram

6. Sweden

Photo by @navmou, Instagram

#Perseids#Meteor
